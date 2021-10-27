Tuskegee picked to win division as three earn preseason all-SIAC honors

India Blakely and JuToreyia Willis earned first-team honors and Ashiala Jackson earned second-team honors when the preseason all-SIAC team was released Wednesday.

All three standouts are back for Tuskegee women’s basketball after leading the Golden Tigers to a historic run to the NCAA Division II national championship tournament last spring.

Willis also earned superlative honors preseason all-conference team, named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The all-conference team and predicted order of finish in the conference were voted on by the SIAC’s coaches and sports information directors.

Tuskegee was tabbed to win the SIAC West division.

Tuskegee went 12-2 last season on a pandemic-altered schedule, vaulting into the national rankings and eventually into the national tournament for the first time since 2008.

Willis finished last season with the fifth-most steals per game in Division II at 3.38. She also led the SIAC in blocked shots per game and second in both total blocks and assists.

Blakely ran the show for Tuskegee in the backcourt, averaging 13.6 points per game and dishing a team-high 73 assists.