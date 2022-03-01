Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson named conference Player of the Year

Tuskegee forward Ashiala Jackson has been named SIAC Player of the Year, as the Golden Tigers gear up for the conference tournament as top contenders.

Jackson has helped lead Tuskegee to a 21-4 regular-season record and the SIAC West divisional championship.

Jackson has led the SIAC in scoring this season, averaging 19.9 points per game for the Golden Tigers, and she’s averaging a double-double with 10.3 rebounds per game.

Her teammate JuToreyia Willis was also named SIAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Tuskegee opens its run in the SIAC Tournament quarterfinals against Kentucky State at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Rock Hill, S.C.

All SIAC Tournament games are set to be streamed on ESPN+ with the championship game scheduled to be televised on ESPNU.

Jackson and Willis were both also named the SIAC all-conference team, with Jackson earning first-team honors and Willis picking up second-team honors.

Tuskegee is ranked ninth in the South in the NCAA’s Division II regional rankings, as the Golden Tigers try to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament this postseason.

