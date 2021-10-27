Tuskegee’s Boyd named preseason conference Player of the Year

Expectations are high for the Golden Tigers. Gregg Boyd is one of the reasons why.

The Tuskegee senior guard was named first-team preseason all-SIAC on Wednesday, while also earning superlative honors as the all-conference team’s Preseason Player of the Year.

Newcomer teammate Devin Booker, a junior transfer at guard, earned second-team honors on the preseason all-conference team.

Boyd led the Golden Tigers in scoring last season averaging 16.7 points per game, good for the third-best average last season. Tuskegee went 6-7 in a pandemic-altered season, but capped the year with an 86-69 win over Allen University in March. Boyd scored 20-plus points four times and scored 30 points against Spring Hill College on Feb. 13.

Boyd is also an exceptional free-throw shooter: He made 94-percent of his foul shots last season, good for the seventh-best percentage in the nation in Division II.

Boyd is from Seat Pleasant, Md.

Booker, a Chicago native, is a transfer from LeMoyne-Owen, where he averaged 13.2 points per game and four rebounds per game during his last season playing in 2019-20.