Tuskegee’s Boyd named preseason conference Player of the Year
TUSKEGEE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tuskegee’s Boyd named preseason conference Player of the Year

Tuskegee

Tuskegee's Gregg Boyd (3) dribbles against Albany State on Jan. 30 in Tuskegee.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

Expectations are high for the Golden Tigers. Gregg Boyd is one of the reasons why.

The Tuskegee senior guard was named first-team preseason all-SIAC on Wednesday, while also earning superlative honors as the all-conference team’s Preseason Player of the Year.

Newcomer teammate Devin Booker, a junior transfer at guard, earned second-team honors on the preseason all-conference team.

Boyd led the Golden Tigers in scoring last season averaging 16.7 points per game, good for the third-best average last season. Tuskegee went 6-7 in a pandemic-altered season, but capped the year with an 86-69 win over Allen University in March. Boyd scored 20-plus points four times and scored 30 points against Spring Hill College on Feb. 13.

Boyd is also an exceptional free-throw shooter: He made 94-percent of his foul shots last season, good for the seventh-best percentage in the nation in Division II.

Boyd is from Seat Pleasant, Md.

Booker, a Chicago native, is a transfer from LeMoyne-Owen, where he averaged 13.2 points per game and four rebounds per game during his last season playing in 2019-20.

The preseason all-conference team and predicted order of finish were voted on by the SIAC’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Tuskegee was picked to finish second in the SIAC West division behind only Miles College.

