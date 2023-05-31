Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former Tuskegee All-American and 11-year pro Drayton Florence is part of the SIAC’s Hall of Fame class of 2023, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The induction is scheduled for July 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the NFL Draft, Florence pulled down 20 interceptions in a long and fruitful career in the league. He was a regular contributor for the Chargers during five seasons, where he recorded 10 of those interceptions, then got the rest bouncing around Jacksonville, Buffalo, Detroit and Carolina.

At Tuskegee, Florence was a part of two conference championship teams in 2001 and 2002. During his senior year, he was named a first-team Division II All-American by the Associated Press and the American Coaches Association. He returned a school-record three touchdowns on interceptions, and he had another four defensive touchdowns as a professional. Florence played at Tuskegee in 2001 and 2002 after transferring from UT-Chattanooga where he played in 1999 and 2000.

Florence remains the highest draft pick to come out of Tuskegee.