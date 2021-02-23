Tuskegee women ranked No. 22 in newest WBCA poll

The Tuskegee women’s basketball team is turning heads nationally, ranked No. 22 in Division II in the newest Women’s Basketball Coaches Associated poll released Tuesday.

The Golden Tigers are 12-1 and on top of the SIAC standings with three games left on the regular-season schedule before the conference tournament.

Tuskegee is rolling after three big wins over Benedict College. Benedict College entered last week ranked No. 23 in the rankings, at the time the highest-ranked team in the SIAC, before Tuskegee won three out of four games against Benedict College in a pivotal four-game stretch.

The teams had two back-to-backs scheduled one after another, first at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., in the middle of the week before the series shifted to Tuskegee. Benedict College won the first game between them to take a battle of unbeatens, but Tuskegee bounced back to win three straight games over Benedict College to drop the team to 8-3.

Benedict College topped Tuskegee in last year’s SIAC Tournament championship game.

Tuskegee next plays Fort Valley State on Wednesday in Fort Valley, Ga., before closing the regular season with a back-to-back at Spring Hill College in Mobile scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

