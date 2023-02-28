Tuskegee women’s basketball made a splash in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s annual awards, taking home Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards.

Redshirt senior forward Ashiala Jackson was voted Player of the Year, marking her second consecutive year to win the award. Guard JuToreyia Willis won Defensive Player of the Year, also her second consecutive year to win the award.

Head coach Trelanne Powell was named Coach of the Year, after leading the team to a 23-3 season with a perfect conference record. The Golden Tigers went 12-0 at home.

Averaging 15.1 points per game through 26 games, Jackson shot 47.3 percent from the field and average 9.8 rebounds per game this season. She also finished with 13 double-doubles this season and is approaching 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career.

Through 22 games, Willis averaged 13 points per game, while averaging a team-high 3.3 steals and almost one block per game. Her average steals lead the SIAC and as a defense, the team lets the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio, assists per game, scoring offense, scoring margin, steals per game, three-point percentage defense and turnover margin.

The team leads the nation in three-point defensive percentage and all of Division II for their offensive rebounding per game.

Earning a bye in the SAIC Tournament, Tuskegee will play the winner of Central State University and Allen University on March 1 at noon. With a win, the team would advance to the tournament’s semifinal game.