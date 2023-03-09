The Tuskegee women’s basketball team enters the Division II NCAA Tournament on Friday, looking to upset regional host University of Tampa in Tampa.

The Golden Tigers won the SIAC Tournament last weekend to punch their ticket to the dance, and enter the tournament 26-3 on the season. The Tuskegee women have won 17 straight games, in a winning streak going back to December.

The teams tip off at 4 p.m. Friday at Tampa’s Bob Martinez Athletics Center. Tuskegee is the No. 8 seed in the national tournament bracket, paired with Tampa, a No. 1 seed.

The Golden Tigers have thrived in recent seasons under head coach Trelanne Powell, named conference Coach of the Year by the SIAC this season. It’s the team’s second NCAA Tournament appearance under Powell.

Two-time SIAC Player of the Year Ashiala Jackson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds per game. Guard JuToreyia Willis also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors this season from the conference.

The Golden Tigers took down Miles 72-65 in the SIAC Tournament final, with Willis scoring 25 points and Jackson nearing a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. The tournament win was a long time coming: Tuskegee was upset in the conference tournament semifinals last season, and the season before that, the conference tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns before tournament-favorite Tuskegee could win it. The Golden Tigers ultimately earned an at-large bid from the NCAA then, but this season, they left no doubt by winning the SIAC Tournament, taking hold of the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament and bringing hardware home to Tuskegee.