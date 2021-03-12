Tuskegee women’s basketball season ends against Tusculum at NCAA Tournament

The Tuskegee women’s basketball team’s stellar season came to an end Friday night with a 77-64 loss to Tusculum in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Tuskegee ends its season with a 12-2 record.

India Blakely drained a free throw to cut Tusculum’s lead to just five points with nine minutes left in Friday’s game in Jefferson City, Tenn., but the SAC champions pulled away later in the fourth to end Tuskegee’s comeback bid.

Blakely finished with 26 points. Fellow star Ashiala Jackson finished with 13 points, battling foul trouble in the game.

Tusculum advances to the second round to face the region’s top seed, Belmont Abbey.

Tuskegee entered as the fifth-seeded team in the Southeast region, while Tusculum was seeded fourth.

Tuskegee was the runaway leader of the SIAC conference in the regular season, losing only one game to Benedict College but responding to beat Benedict College three times in three other meetings.

Tuskegee is still seeking its first NCAA Tournament win since 1983.

