Donte Edwards delivered.

The redshirt senior took the handoff with it all on the line in his last homecoming game, and punched in the game-winning 1-yard touchdown to send Abbott Stadium into celebration for the Golden Tigers.

On Edwards’ game-winner, Tuskegee defeated Miles College 26-23 on Saturday in two overtimes. The teams ended regulation tied 13-13. After exchanging two touchdowns to reset overtime, Miles College settled for a field goal to open the second overtime.

Tuskegee converted a fourth-and-short inside the 5-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal for Edwards, who ran in the touchdown.

Tuskegee celebrated homecoming and its first home game this season on a new turf and amid athletics facility improvements.