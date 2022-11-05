 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUSKEGEE FOOTBALL

Watch now: Tuskegee scores overtime game-winner in homecoming game against Miles College

Tuskegee football vs Miles

Tuskegee's Dontae Edwards (3) scores the winning touchdown in double-overtime. Tuskegee vs Miles on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Tuskegee, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Donte Edwards delivered.

The redshirt senior took the handoff with it all on the line in his last homecoming game, and punched in the game-winning 1-yard touchdown to send Abbott Stadium into celebration for the Golden Tigers.

On Edwards’ game-winner, Tuskegee defeated Miles College 26-23 on Saturday in two overtimes. The teams ended regulation tied 13-13. After exchanging two touchdowns to reset overtime, Miles College settled for a field goal to open the second overtime.

Tuskegee converted a fourth-and-short inside the 5-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal for Edwards, who ran in the touchdown.

Tuskegee celebrated homecoming and its first home game this season on a new turf and amid athletics facility improvements.

