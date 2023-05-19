Shaking their heads and blinking off their disbelief, the Tigers turned to their phones.

Laugh emojis hit social media. So did an “LOL.”

The Auburn softball team had just learned it would be going on the road for the NCAA Regional on Selection Sunday, while SEC counterparts they had beaten this season found themselves in much more favorable position. Auburn goes on the road to play at the Clemson Regional starting Friday, and if they win it, the Tigers are looking down the barrel of a road trip to No. 1 Oklahoma for Super Regionals.

All the Tigers could do for a moment was chuckle — as a few players vented for just a moment on social media. Then, all they could do was get to work.

Just a little while after posting a few laugh emojis on Twitter, sophomore slugger Bri Ellis posted a photo from inside Auburn’s batting cage.

Auburn opens the Regional playing Cal State Fullerton at 4:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. Host Clemson is the No. 16 national seed and unseeded UNC Greensboro is the fourth entry the Regional. The double-elimination bracket runs through Sunday, and the winner will face the winner of Oklahoma’s regional in a best-of-three series in the Round of 16.

“It’s postseason,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said in a release. “Once the dust settled from Selection Sunday, we’ve been preparing for this weekend. I hope this team steps up. They’ve been ignored all year and hopefully that continues to be a motivation. This team is staying together. They are battling, all those clichés, but they have really come together as a team. Are there some things we need to clean up game-wise? Absolutely. That’s our focus.”

Yes, Auburn got its work cut out for it and, yes, Auburn got an unlucky draw. Auburn finished third in the SEC standings and yet sat and watched three teams that finished below Auburn in the league standings be awarded the opportunity to host a regional. Auburn became the first SEC team in 11 years to win 15 SEC games and still not host a regional, according to research by the Auburn Plainsman. More frustrating for fans was watching Alabama, the fifth-place finisher in the SEC and a team ranked no higher than 12th in the RPI, be awarded the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA Tournament by the selection committee — a decision panned by both fans and national analysts.

But all that matters for Auburn is surviving and advancing, on the arm of ace Maddie Penta, who has been stellar this season — and who did get her flowers this postseason, being named SEC Pitcher of the Year. She’s the first Auburn player to ever win the award.

Penta has fired 287 strikeouts this season, good for second-most in the SEC, and she leads the league in wins in the circle at 42.

Ellis has 12 home runs and 40 RBI’s, highlighting an Auburn batting order that’s gone hot and cold at times this season — but when it’s firing on all cylinders and matching Penta’s excellence in the circle, Auburn’s a tough team to beat.

Auburn is in its best season under head coach Mickey Dean, finishing 40-17 overall and 15-9 in the SEC.

In the SEC Tournament, Auburn lost in the semifinals in a heartbreaker when 10th-seeded South Carolina hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh with two outs down. Auburn had a favorable draw then, coming across the No. 11 seed in the quarterfinals and the No. 10 seed in the semifinals, but every team in the SEC but Mississippi State made the NCAA Tournament, proving again why it’s heralded as the best conference in college softball.

Now that Auburn’s taken those lumps, the Tigers look to go on the road to Clemson to prove their mettle when it matters most. This time, the draw isn’t so easy — but all the Tigers can do is show what they can do.