DYKSTRA: So where is the line?

The question has been a regular topic wherever you look in the last couple months. Whether its social media, or if you are brave enough to turn on cable news broadcasts (not recommended), everyone seems to want to know where this magical line is.

You know the line. It’s where we can go up to and everyone will just agree that we’ve done enough — that we’ve solved a problem, but we haven’t gone too far. That line is a wonderful place where regardless of your income level, gender, race, religion or political party, we can all come together in harmony.

Confederate statues recently jump-started this debate, but this is a sports column so I’ll save my thoughts on that for other mediums.

Along the same lines as the Confederate monument debate is the the mascot debate. As a sports writer, that is debate which I see play out quite often on social media.

Last weekend, the Washington Redskins announced they would change their mascot. The Redskins are the team most often in the cross-hairs of the argument, but they are not the only ones.

Last year’s Super Bowl champions have a mascot which has fallen under scrutiny. The Kansas City Chiefs were named that way based on all the city’s teams being named after rulers. The Royals, Kings and Monarchs are other professional teams that have called Kansas City home.

While the Redskins struggle to argue that they are truly honoring anyone with a racial slur, the Chiefs certainly can make that claim.

So if we say that is ok, what about the Redskins, or what about the high school just an hour north of Kansas City?