DYKSTRA: So where is the line?

The question has been a regular topic wherever you look in the last couple months. Whether its social media, or if you are brave enough to turn on cable news broadcasts (not recommended), everyone seems to want to know where this magical line is.
You know the line. It’s where we can go up to and everyone will just agree that we’ve done enough — that we’ve solved a problem, but we haven’t gone too far. That line is a wonderful place where regardless of your income level, gender, race, religion or political party, we can all come together in harmony.
Confederate statues recently jump-started this debate, but this is a sports column so I’ll save my thoughts on that for other mediums.
Along the same lines as the Confederate monument debate is the the mascot debate. As a sports writer, that is debate which I see play out quite often on social media.
Last weekend, the Washington Redskins announced they would change their mascot. The Redskins are the team most often in the cross-hairs of the argument, but they are not the only ones.
Last year’s Super Bowl champions have a mascot which has fallen under scrutiny. The Kansas City Chiefs were named that way based on all the city’s teams being named after rulers. The Royals, Kings and Monarchs are other professional teams that have called Kansas City home.
While the Redskins struggle to argue that they are truly honoring anyone with a racial slur, the Chiefs certainly can make that claim.
So if we say that is ok, what about the Redskins, or what about the high school just an hour north of Kansas City?
Savannah, Missouri, is home to the Savannah Savages and school I used to cover at my previous job. Before you go hoping that the name is some sort of Arena Football style name where it is actually a verb meaning ‘to attack’ and not a derogatory term for Native Americans — no, the logo is a Native American face with face paint and fans do mock Native American chants during games.
Merriam Webster defines savage as “lacking the restraints normal to civilized human beings.” The school board there is discussing changing the name and getting a ton of community blowback.
The question of changing the mascot has been raised before, but the argument is a familiar one.
It’s their identity and history.
The history element doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. Will the Redskin fans forget about the Joe Gibbs era just because the name is different? Will a parent of a former high school player in Savannah forget about watching their son or daughter play just because the mascot is different?
The truth is no one is going to stop supporting their local high school because they change their mascot — even if it is seen as a fun threat to make now. I also believe that hardly anyone will change their favorite NFL team based on this.
The other argument is that if we give the ‘liberals’ and ‘cancel culture’ this, then they will demand everything is changed.
That brings us back to the initial question. Where is the line?
It is nearly impossible to pick an absolute line, but I’d like to think we can all agree that it is somewhere between Savages and Chiefs or Redskins and Braves.
Maybe we can agree and I know there are those that believe we shouldn’t change Redskins and Savages, just like I know there are those who want to change Chiefs and Braves.
If we aren’t willing to discuss where a line might be between racial slurs and the royalty of a group of people, then we’ve already become too polarized as a society to ever agree on anything again.