Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford commits to Auburn
Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford commits to Auburn

  • Updated
Robby Ashford

Former Hoover High School quarterback Robby Ashford has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

 COURTESY BEN THOMAS/AL.COM

The Auburn Tigers have added a former in-state standout to its quarterback room for 2022.

Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford committed to Auburn on Monday. The former Hoover High School star joins the Tigers with up to four years of eligibility remaining.

“There’s no place like HOME. Let’s work,” Ashford wrote on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ashford never saw the field during his two seasons with the Ducks. He did, however, play baseball for Oregon last spring, making 10 starts with a double, triple and three stolen bases.

A former-four star recruit, Ashford was limited due to injury during his senior year at Hoover but still managed to throw for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 247 yards. Ashford’s play helped the Buccaneers reach the state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Thompson.

As a junior, Ashford completed 148-of-269 passes for 2,542 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions for a nine-win Hoover squad.

Ashford received several accolades during his high school career, which included a spot in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game and the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

Ashford committed to Ole Miss in June 2019 but decommitted that December after Matt Luke was fired as Rebels head coach.

Ashford joins an Auburn quarterback room that includes rising juniors TJ Finley and Zach Calzada, redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner.

Ashford is the third Oregon player to transfer to Auburn, joining defensive tackle Jayson Jones and cornerback DJ James.

