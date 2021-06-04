Opelika’s Grand National to host AJGA All-Star Tournament in July

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Junior All-Star Tournament will be played at Opelika’s Robert Trent Jones Grand National golf complex later this summer.

The tournament, which will be presented by Auburn-Opelika Tourism, is part of the Junior All-Star Series and will include 78 players in a 54-hole, stroke-play event. It will take place July 6-9 on Grand National’s Lake Course.

Additionally, a qualifier will take place July 5 to provide an opportunity for other players to join the field.

“As mayor of this great city, I look forward to welcoming these outstanding junior golfers and their families to Opelika,” Opelika mayor Gary Fuller said in a press release. “Grand National’s Lake Course will be a real test of their skill and talent. As a fan, I’m excited about the level of competition and watching these great players.”

Grand National’s four-day event will include a Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament where individuals from Opelika and the surrounding area will have a chance to play with some of the nation’s top junior golfers. The event will function much like a PGA Tour Pro-Am, where three amateur golfers will play with one of the junior golfers in the tournament.