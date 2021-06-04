Opelika’s Grand National to host AJGA All-Star Tournament in July

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Junior All-Star Tournament will be played at Opelika’s Robert Trent Jones Grand National golf complex later this summer.
The tournament, which will be presented by Auburn-Opelika Tourism, is part of the Junior All-Star Series and will include 78 players in a 54-hole, stroke-play event. It will take place July 6-9 on Grand National’s Lake Course.
Additionally, a qualifier will take place July 5 to provide an opportunity for other players to join the field.
“As mayor of this great city, I look forward to welcoming these outstanding junior golfers and their families to Opelika,” Opelika mayor Gary Fuller said in a press release. “Grand National’s Lake Course will be a real test of their skill and talent. As a fan, I’m excited about the level of competition and watching these great players.”
Grand National’s four-day event will include a Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament where individuals from Opelika and the surrounding area will have a chance to play with some of the nation’s top junior golfers. The event will function much like a PGA Tour Pro-Am, where three amateur golfers will play with one of the junior golfers in the tournament.
The Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament will take place July 6 with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m.
“Auburn-Opelika has a history of embracing young people and setting them up to perform their very best,” said Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “Auburn-Opelika Tourism is thrilled to support AJGA and their development of our youth through the game of golf. We look forward to showing these families the unparalleled beauty of the Robert Trent Jones Trail and the unbeatable hospitality of our community.”
For more information about the event or becoming a volunteer, contact Anthony Terling, sports & event development manager, by email at anthony@aotourism.com or by phone at 334-391-2527.