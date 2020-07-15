10 can’t-miss non-region high school football games in 2020

The countdown is on.

There’s a little more than one month to go before the scheduled start of the 2020 high school football. While the season is far from being guaranteed to arrive on time, an excitement is quietly budding as the days pass by before it is time to finally hit the gridiron once again.

The early slate of the season features some incredible non-region matchups for the area teams, which is an aspect of the schedule worth diving further into. Here’s a glimpse at the best 10 non-region games featuring at least one of our area teams, with the games organized by date on the schedule.

Aug. 20: Chambers Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

Series History: Lee-Scott leads 14-10

Last Meeting: Chambers won 36-7 in 2019

Outlook: The matchup between the Rebels and the Warriors represents one of two major non-region showdowns featuring two local opponents on the first Thursday of the season. The game is essentially part of new eras for each program, as it will be the first game for Lee-Scott under new head coach Buster Daniel and it will be the first game for Chambers as an AISA Class AA program. The Rebels have been one of the most consistent AISA programs the last five years, and the Warriors will have to show up ready to go in order to give Daniel a real shot at his first victory as head coach.

Aug. 20: Reeltown at Tallassee

Series History: Series tied 8-8

Last Meeting: Reeltown won 16-13 in 2003