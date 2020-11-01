 Skip to main content
Prep Football

12 area football teams gear up for state playoffs

Auburn High vs. Smiths Station high school football

Auburn High's JT Rogers runs the ball against Smiths Station on Oct. 16 at Duck Samford Stadium.

 Sara Palczewski/

The 2020 high school football season was unlike any that preceded it given the challenges of playing during a pandemic. Despite the extra hurdles and obstacles, several local teams now have the postseason on their minds.

Twelve local teams will be playing in the AHSAA or AISA state playoffs beginning next Friday. Six local teams will open the postseason at home, while the other six hit the road to play.

This postseason will be a special one, especially for Dadeville and Loachapoka. Dadeville’s matchup with T.R. Miller marks the first time the Tigers have made the playoffs since 2015. Loachapoka, meanwhile, is playoff bound for the first time in four years.

Below is the comprehensive list of the playoff matchups featuring local teams. The numbers next to each team refer to their seeding in their respective classification:

AHSAA Class 7A

No. 4 Baker at No. 1 Auburn High

No. 3 Fairhope at No. 2 Central-Phenix City

AHSAA Class 6A

No. 4 Wetumpka at No. 1 Opelika

AHSAA Class 3A

No. 4 Dadeville at No. 1 T.R. Miller

AHSAA Class 2A

No. 4 J.U. Blacksher at No. 1 Lanett

No. 4 LaFayette at No. 1 Leroy

AHSAA Class 1A

No. 3 Florala at No. 2 Notasulga

No. 3 Loachapoka at No. 2 McKenzie

AISA Class AAA

No. 4 Clarke Prep at No. 1 Glenwood

No.4 Lee-Scott at No. 1 Bessemer Academy

AISA Class AA

No. 4 Autauga Academy at No. 1 Chambers Academy

No. 4 Springwood at No. 1 Escambia Academy

