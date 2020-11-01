12 area football teams gear up for state playoffs

The 2020 high school football season was unlike any that preceded it given the challenges of playing during a pandemic. Despite the extra hurdles and obstacles, several local teams now have the postseason on their minds.
Twelve local teams will be playing in the AHSAA or AISA state playoffs beginning next Friday. Six local teams will open the postseason at home, while the other six hit the road to play.
This postseason will be a special one, especially for Dadeville and Loachapoka. Dadeville’s matchup with T.R. Miller marks the first time the Tigers have made the playoffs since 2015. Loachapoka, meanwhile, is playoff bound for the first time in four years.
Below is the comprehensive list of the playoff matchups featuring local teams. The numbers next to each team refer to their seeding in their respective classification:
AHSAA Class 7A
No. 4 Baker at No. 1 Auburn High
No. 3 Fairhope at No. 2 Central-Phenix City
AHSAA Class 6A
No. 4 Wetumpka at No. 1 Opelika
AHSAA Class 3A
No. 4 Dadeville at No. 1 T.R. Miller
AHSAA Class 2A
No. 4 J.U. Blacksher at No. 1 Lanett
No. 4 LaFayette at No. 1 Leroy
AHSAA Class 1A
No. 3 Florala at No. 2 Notasulga
No. 3 Loachapoka at No. 2 McKenzie
AISA Class AAA
No. 4 Clarke Prep at No. 1 Glenwood
No.4 Lee-Scott at No. 1 Bessemer Academy
AISA Class AA
No. 4 Autauga Academy at No. 1 Chambers Academy
No. 4 Springwood at No. 1 Escambia Academy
