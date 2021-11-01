13 local high school football teams set for start of state playoffs on Friday

After a strong regular season for a number of local teams, the chase for a state championship really heats up this week.

Thirteen area teams are still alive as the postseason for AHSAA and AISA programs begin on Friday night. AHSAA Class 7A teams have to win three games to reach the state title game, while teams in classes 6A-1A have to win four games.

AISA teams, meanwhile, have to win two games to reach their respective state title games.

The start of the postseason offers fans of several schools to watch their teams in action at home. Seven teams — Central-Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika, Lanett, Notasulga, Lee-Scott Academy and Chambers Academy — will start the playoffs with a home game.

Chambers stands as the only area team looking to repeat as state champions this fall. Auburn and Glenwood each played for the championship in their respective classifications last year but wound up as runner-ups.

Below is the full playoff schedule featuring local teams. The number next to each team refers to its respective playoff seeding:

AHSAA Class 7A

No. 4 Daphne at No. 1 Central-Phenix City

No. 3 Baker at No. 2 Auburn High