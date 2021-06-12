16 local players, 1 coach named to 2021 ASWA All-State softball team

There was no shortage of local athletes when it comes to the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State softball squad.

Sixteen area softball players were named to the All-State Teams, with seven players taking first-team honors, while five were named to the second team and three were named as honorable mention. Additionally, Beulah’s Stan Pepper took home Coach of the Year honors for Class 3A after leading the Lady Bobcats all the way to the final day of the state tournament.

Auburn High’s Hannah Pitts, Central-Phenix City’s Kristen White, Tallassee’s Lexi Love and Chloe Baynes, Chambers Academy’s Chloe Mitcham and Mckayla Foster and Glenwood’s Ariana Pinder all received first-team honors. Central’s Bria Allen, Beulah’s Katie Morris and Brandy Phillips, Lee-Scott’s Sidney Lee and Glenwood’s Simone Gillispie were named to the second team.

Opelika’s McKay Yountz, Tallassee’s Belle Haynes, Dadeville’s Zoe Veres and Reeltown’s Isabella Studdard earned honorable Mention recognition.

The competition among the local Teams was fierce once again this season, and it was evident once the postseason began. Seven Teams advanced to one of their respective classification’s regional tournaments, with Beulah and Tallassee being the only ones to make it to the state level.