19 local AHSAA basketball teams gear up for start of state tournament

Following a competitive regular season of basketball throughout east Alabama, 19 local AHSAA boys and girls teams are still in the fight for a state championship.

Monday marks the start of state tournament action for area teams, as seven girls teams began their postseason push. The occasion is historic for a program like Beulah, which captured its first-ever area tournament title on Feb. 11; others, such as Opelika, are only adding to their recent success as they make their push for another trip to Birmingham.

The local teams have done plenty of winning during the regular season, but it means little now as they face win-or-go home situations. Auburn High coach Courtney Pritchett, whose Tigers start their state tournament action Friday by hosting Murphy, explained as much as the team celebrated a victory over Central-Phenix City in the area tournament title game.

“This is over,” Pritchett said. “We're the area champs. We can enjoy that tonight, but tomorrow we've got to get back to work.”

Below is the comprehensive list of basketball games involving local teams. The schedule could change in the coming days due to the threat of inclement weather.