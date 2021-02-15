19 local AHSAA basketball teams gear up for start of state tournament

Following a competitive regular season of basketball throughout east Alabama, 19 local AHSAA boys and girls teams are still in the fight for a state championship.
Monday marks the start of state tournament action for area teams, as seven girls teams began their postseason push. The occasion is historic for a program like Beulah, which captured its first-ever area tournament title on Feb. 11; others, such as Opelika, are only adding to their recent success as they make their push for another trip to Birmingham.
The local teams have done plenty of winning during the regular season, but it means little now as they face win-or-go home situations. Auburn High coach Courtney Pritchett, whose Tigers start their state tournament action Friday by hosting Murphy, explained as much as the team celebrated a victory over Central-Phenix City in the area tournament title game.
“This is over,” Pritchett said. “We're the area champs. We can enjoy that tonight, but tomorrow we've got to get back to work.”
Below is the comprehensive list of basketball games involving local teams. The schedule could change in the coming days due to the threat of inclement weather.
The following games are the subregional matchups for the local teams except for the four Class 7A teams, which will be playing in the regional first round of their respective tournaments.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
No. 2 Murphy at No. 1 Auburn High, 6:30 p.m. Fri.
No. 2 Smiths Station at No. 1 Fairhope, 6:30 p.m. Fri.
CLASS 6A
No. 2 Opelika at No. 1 Carver-Montgomery, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
CLASS 5A
No. 2 Talladega at No. 1 Tallassee, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
CLASS 3A
No. 2 Trinity Presbyterian at No. 1 Dadeville, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
No. 2 Reeltown at No. 1 Montgomery Catholic, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
CLASS 2A
No. 2 Vincent at No. 1 Lanett, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
No. 2 LaFayette at No. 1 Central-Coosa, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
CLASS 1A
No. 2 Talladega County Central at No. 1 Notasulga, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
No. 2 Loachapoka at No. 1 Winterboro, 6:30 p.m. Tues.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
No. 2 Fairhope at No. 1 Auburn High, 6:30 p.m. Thur.
No. 2 Central-Phenix City at No. 1 Foley, 6:30 p.m. Thur.
CLASS 6A
No. 2 Opelika at No. 1 Carver-Montgomery, 6:30 p.m. Mon.
CLASS 3A
No. 2 Prattville Christian at No. 1 Beulah, 6:30 p.m. Mon.
No. 2 Reeltown at No. 1 Montgomery Academy, 6:30 p.m. Mon.
CLASS 2A
No. 2 Vincent at No. 1 LaFayette, 6:30 pm. Mon.
No. 2 Lanett at No. 1 B.B. Comer, 5:30 p.m. Mon.
CLASS 1A
No. 2 Talladega County Central at No. 1 Loachapoka, 4:30 p.m. Mon.
No. 2 Notasulga at No. 1 Winterboro, 6 p.m. Mon.