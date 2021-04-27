 Skip to main content
2 local high school baseball teams remain in state playoffs
PREP BASEBALL

2 local high school baseball teams remain in state playoffs

CENT ZION SS

Central-Phenix City outfielder Zion Morris waits for a pitch during the Red Devils' area game against Smiths Station on April 7 in Phenix City.

 JORDAN D. HILL/

After a wild weekend of baseball action, only two local teams remain in the hunt for their respective state championships. They also happen to be the only two that are just beginning their playoff runs.

Auburn High and Central-Phenix City open their postseason this weekend as part of the Class 7A state tournament. Central will play at home by virtue of winning the area and will host Mary G. Montgomery, while Auburn will hit the road to play Baker.

The Tigers and the Red Devils are the only two local teams left standing after an exciting – and somewhat bizarre – slate of games last week.

Beauregard, Dadeville, Opelika and Reeltown saw their title hopes go up in smoke last week, and the Tigers and the Rebels had plenty to talk about after the fact.

Dadeville appeared poised to advance to the second round after two straight victories over Thomasville, but an apparent pitch-count violation led to a forfeit of the second game and forced a Game 3 on Monday. Dadeville’s luck ran out with its season on the line, as Thomasville handed the Tigers a 12-2 loss in five innings.

Reeltown, meanwhile, found itself in a high-scoring series against Excel.

The Rebels took Game 1 on Friday 26-10 before Excel came back with a dramatic 9-8 victory to force Game 3 on Monday. The Rebels opened Monday’s action by jumping out to an 11-4 lead by the third inning, but the Panthers clawed back in the fifth inning with nine runs to take the lead.

Reeltown trailed by four entering the seventh and got oh so close to evening the score, as the tying run reached third but ultimately did not score in a 16-15 loss.

Below is the comprehensive schedule for Auburn and Central to open the postseason:

Auburn High (28-5) at Baker (16-18): Fri., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Sat., 12 p.m., if needed

Mary G. Montgomery (10-12) at Central (30-5): Fri., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sat., 12 p.m., if needed

