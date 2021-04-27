2 local high school baseball teams remain in state playoffs

After a wild weekend of baseball action, only two local teams remain in the hunt for their respective state championships. They also happen to be the only two that are just beginning their playoff runs.

Auburn High and Central-Phenix City open their postseason this weekend as part of the Class 7A state tournament. Central will play at home by virtue of winning the area and will host Mary G. Montgomery, while Auburn will hit the road to play Baker.

The Tigers and the Red Devils are the only two local teams left standing after an exciting – and somewhat bizarre – slate of games last week.

Beauregard, Dadeville, Opelika and Reeltown saw their title hopes go up in smoke last week, and the Tigers and the Rebels had plenty to talk about after the fact.

Dadeville appeared poised to advance to the second round after two straight victories over Thomasville, but an apparent pitch-count violation led to a forfeit of the second game and forced a Game 3 on Monday. Dadeville’s luck ran out with its season on the line, as Thomasville handed the Tigers a 12-2 loss in five innings.

Reeltown, meanwhile, found itself in a high-scoring series against Excel.