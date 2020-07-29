2 local rivalries see stakes raised after reclassification

Lanett and LaFayette, which play in a rivalry known locally as “The Cat and Dog Fight of Hwy. 50”, have traded blows back and forth the past few years. Lanett has now won seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams, and the LaFayette players are eager to stop that streak.

LaFayette quarterback Tyquavious Daniel was an eighth grader the last time the Bulldogs topped the Panthers. In his mind, it’s up to himself and his teammates — especially his fellow seniors — to put an end to the Panthers’ dominance this September.

“This year playing them at home, we haven't beat them in the last three years. We can't take no more Ls,” Daniel said. “It's our last year, so we've got to go out with a bang.”

First-year LaFayette head coach Juan Williams may be new to the rivalry, but he already understands its significance to all involved.

Williams credited Lanett head coach Clifford Story — a LaFayette alum himself — and his players for the success they’ve achieved over the last few years. Now, Williams made it evident it is his mission to build a program much the same way Story built Lanett.