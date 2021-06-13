20 local players, 1 coach named to 2021 ASWA All-State baseball team

Several local athletes and one coach have received recognition after yet another productive spring season of baseball.

Twenty area baseball players were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State teams. Five players were selected to the first team of their respective classifications, eight were chosen for second team and seven were named honorable mention.

Additionally, Auburn High coach Matt Cimo was named Class 7A Coach of the Year after the Tigers won 36 games and captured the fifth state championship in program history.

Cimo was one of two locals given individual awards by the ASWA. Glenwood first baseman and pitcher Trevor Horne was named AISA Hitter of the Year after the Auburn signee posted a .388 batting average with 47 hits, 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Auburn High’s Jack Tullier, Ryan Austin and Will Turner along with Horne and Glenwood teammate Colton Dempsey received first-team honors. Central-Phenix City’s Will Cannon and Brody Capps, Smiths Station’s Trent Hodgdon and Logan Collins, Beauregard’s Landan Hodges, Reeltown’s Gabe Bryant, Glenwood’s Kody Bence and Chambers Academy’s Taylor Birmingham were named to the second team.