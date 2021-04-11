2020-21 All-Area Boys Basketball Teams

Jacquez Trammell, Sr., F, Valley

>> 6-4

>> Trammell could not be slowed down when he was given the chance to shine this season. Trammell finished his final season as a Ram by posting 22 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and walked away with 1,122 career points.

SECOND TEAM

Jayden Buckley, Jr., G, Auburn High

>> 6-1

>> The Tigers were one of the area’s top teams this year, and Buckley’s play was crucial in the team’s consistent success. Buckley finished his junior year by averaging 10 points and wound up pulling down 50 rebounds and notching 47 assists.

Xavier Carnes, Sr., G, Central-Phenix City

>> 6-2

>> Carnes had already established himself as a reliable facilitator on offense for Central before this season, but he proved that point again and again. Carnes finished the year averaging 11 points, three rebounds and six assists per game.

Eli Elston, Sr., G, Auburn High

>> 6-3