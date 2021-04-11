2020-21 All-Area Boys Basketball Teams

Small School All-Area Team
FIRST TEAM
Tra Abner, Sr., F, Lanett
>> 6-2
>> Abner fully established himself as a force to be reckoned with down low for the Panthers. The Fort Scott Community College commit posted 15 points, 9.3 rebound and 3.9 assists per game for a Lanett squad that finished as the runner-up in Class 2A.
Payton Allen, Sr., G, Chambers Academy
>> 6-4
>> Allen was the go-to playmaker for the Rebels for years, and he closed his prep career with another outstanding season. Allen averaged 19 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game and closed his career with 1,948 points scored.
Kintavious Dozier, Sr., G, Lanett
>> 6-0
>> Dozier was a natural fit when he came to Lanett from Valley before his junior year, and he played incredibly well as a senior. Dozier averaged 31 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game and ended his career with 1,407 career points.
PJ Eason, Sr., F, Dadeville
>> 6-9
>> Eason seemed set to play his senior year in Florida, but he instead returned to Dadeville and made the most of his final year as a Tiger. Eason averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game and helped Dadeville reach the Class 3A regional finals.
Jay Sinclair, Sr., G, Glenwood
>> 6-2
>> The former Beauregard Hornet showed out in his time with the Gators. Sinclair posted 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest and also had 51 steals in his only season with Glenwood.
Antonial Ware, Sr., G, Notasulga
>> 5-11
>> Ware and the Blue Devils had limited action this season due to coronavirus concerns, but the senior still made the most of the chances he got. Ware averaged 15 points and 2.7 rebounds per game but posted 91 points in three playoff games to help the Blue Devils reach the Class 1A state semifinals.
SECOND TEAM
Carson Alexander, Sr., F, Lee-Scott Academy
>> 6-4
>> Alexander shined again and again to help Lee-Scott hold its own among AISA’s top squads. Alexander posted 14 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and also had 41 steals.
Markavious Atkinson, Jr., G, Lanett
>> 6-1
>> Atkinson was one of several Panthers who were pivotal in the team’s return to the Class 2A state title game. Atkinson ended his junior season averaging 14 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and also logged 47 steals.
DQ Cameron, Sr., G, Springwood
>> 6-1
>> Cameron became the player the Wildcats knew they could count on to have a big night every time he hit the court. Cameron logged three games of 20 points or more and ended the season averaging 14 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.
Tyrese Ferguson, Sr., F, Springwood
>> 6-4
>> Ferguson was an AISA All-Star selection when the season was said and done, and for good reason. He ended his senior season averaging 13 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and had eight double-doubles to his credit.
Ja'Saveion Moore, So., G, Loachapoka
>> 6-1
>> Moore had Loachapoka right in the thick of things in Class 1A ball this season. Moore was a standout in his 10th grade year and averaging 17.8 points per game for the Indians.
Walter Tatum, Sr., F, Notasulga
>> 5-10
>> Tatum has made plays for as long as he’s been a Blue Devil, and he capped off his Notasulga career in style. Tatum had 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and also notched 40 steals for a Blue Devils team that made the Class 1A state semifinals.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Caden Hayley, Chambers Academy; Josh Holliday, Chambers Academy; Daquan Doss, Dadeville; Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville; Ethan Craw, Glenwood; Gregory Grant, Glenwood; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott; Jordan Holley, Loachapoka; Khalil Johnson, Notasulga; Jayquan Lindsay, Notasulga; Calvin Crabb, Springwood; Eli Westbrook, Springwood
Large School All-Area Team
FIRST TEAM
Jae Baker, Sr., G, Auburn High
>> 6-3
>> Auburn had a number of players who stepped up with games on the line, but none were quite as consistent as Baker. Baker finished his high school career with a senior season in which he averaged 12.5 points per game and put up 18 points against Tallassee and against area rival Smiths Station.
Jamicah Humphrey, Sr., G, Tallassee
>> 5-10
>> Humphrey’s talents were hard to ignore during his junior season, and he backed that play up by making plenty more memorable moments this winter. Humphrey averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game and also logged 76 steals to end his career with 1,263 points.
Barcus Jackson, Sr., F, Central-Phenix City
>> 6-3
>> Jackson was the big man down low who wasn’t afraid to beat and bang with some of Class 7A’s top teams. Jackson ended his time as a Red Devil by putting up 13.8 points and seven rebounds per game.
KJ Maloy, Sr., F, Beauregard
>> 6-2
>> The Hornets needed someone to step up this winter, and Maloy didn’t hesitate to rise to the occasion. Maloy averaged 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest to close out his time at Beauregard on a high note.
Donovan Pearman, Sr., G, Smiths Station
>> 5-9
>> Smiths Station was one of the breakout teams in the 2020-21 season, and Pearman was a crucial reason why. Pearman ended his high school career by averaging 17.7 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and ended his career at Smiths Station with 1,171 points.
Jacquez Trammell, Sr., F, Valley
>> 6-4
>> Trammell could not be slowed down when he was given the chance to shine this season. Trammell finished his final season as a Ram by posting 22 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and walked away with 1,122 career points.
SECOND TEAM
Jayden Buckley, Jr., G, Auburn High
>> 6-1
>> The Tigers were one of the area’s top teams this year, and Buckley’s play was crucial in the team’s consistent success. Buckley finished his junior year by averaging 10 points and wound up pulling down 50 rebounds and notching 47 assists.
Xavier Carnes, Sr., G, Central-Phenix City
>> 6-2
>> Carnes had already established himself as a reliable facilitator on offense for Central before this season, but he proved that point again and again. Carnes finished the year averaging 11 points, three rebounds and six assists per game.
Eli Elston, Sr., G, Auburn High
>> 6-3
>> Elston was yet another Tiger who took on the challenge of making plays against some of the state’s fiercest competition and never hesitated. He finished his high school career by averaging 9.8 points per game while also contributing 34 steals.
Brandon Howard, Sr., F, Opelika
>> 6-3
>> Howard faced a lot of change at Opelika since his junior season, but he didn’t let it affect his play. Howard averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest and scored 486 points during his two years as a varsity player.
Trent Jones, Sr., F, Beauregard
>> 6-2
>> Jones made a name for himself on the football field, but he proved he was just as effective on the hardwood. Jones averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a game in his final season as a Hornet.
Dre Weathers, Jr., F, Smiths Station
>> 6-6
>> Weathers was the Panthers’ big man who simply refused to be slowed down night after night. Weathers contributed 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and came through with 94 dunks.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bryson Clague, Auburn High; Miles Hunt, Auburn High; Noah Warren, Auburn High; Tyler Gordon, Beauregard; Duan Morse, Central-Phenix City; Traveon Roberson, Central-Phenix City; Ja Carr, Opelika; Zay Madden, Smiths Station; Devyn Pearman, Smiths Station; Traquan Turner, Smiths Station; Tae Collins, Tallassee; Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee; Demarice Farrow, Valley; Brandon Thomas, Valley