2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Teams

>> Daniels turned heads this summer with play that caught college coaches’ attentions, and this winter she backed it up with an excellent campaign. Daniels averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and also contributed 59 steals on an Auburn team that reached the Class 7A state semifinals.

Morgan Ficklin, Jr., F, Central-Phenix City

>> 6-1

>> Ficklin once again stepped up to keep Central in the hunt well into the postseason. At the end of her junior season, Ficklin had posted 12 points and 10 rebounds per game for a Central team that made it to the state quarterfinals.

Jabria Lindsey, 7th grader, G, Central-Phenix City

>> 5-6

>> Lindsey was often one of the youngest players on the court this winter, but she sure didn’t play like it. Lindsey kept Central competitive and ended the year averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

Olivia Porter, Jr., G, Auburn High

>> 5-8