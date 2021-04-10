2020-21 All-Area Girls Basketball Teams

Small School All-Area Team
FIRST TEAM
Mya Brooks, Sr., F, Glenwood
>> 5-11
>> Brooks saved some of her best work for her final season with the Lady Gators. She averaged 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game to help Glenwood capture the AISA Class AAA state title.
Jasmyn Burts, Jr., G, Glenwood
>> 5-5
>> The 2020-21 season was Burts’ first playing AISA ball after transferring from Central-Phenix City, and she wasted little time in standing out. Burts finished her first season at Glenwood by posting 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while also recording 115 steals.
Breanna Glaze, Jr., G, Lanett
>> 6-2
>> Glaze has been an important playmaker for Lanett in the past, but the junior really outdid herself this season. She posted 18 points and 10 rebounds per game and was a driving force in the Lady Panthers’ run to the Class 2A state semifinals.
Feliah Greer, Sr., F, LaFayette
>> 5-9
>> Greer has been a dominating force throughout her high school days, and this season was no different. Greer averaged over 20 points per game and capped off a career in which she tallied 2,000 points by helping the Lady Bulldogs reach the state quarterfinals.
Alyse Madden, Sr., F, Lanett
>> 6-2
>> Madden has been someone the Lady Panthers could count on to step up in big moments, and she highlighted that ability throughout her senior year. She ended the season averaging 11 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while also putting up 52 blocks during Lanett’s big year.
Taylah Murph, So., G, Loachapoka
>> 5-4
>> The Lady Indians were tasked with replacing a lot of production from last season, but Murph didn’t hesitate to face that challenge head on. She ended her 10th-grade year averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals per contest.
SECOND TEAM
Demetria Brown, Fr., G, Reeltown
>> 5-6
>> Brown was by far one of the most productive freshmen in the local area this winter. When Reeltown’s season was in the books, Brown had posted 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while also putting up 24 steals.
Brandy Phillips, So., G, Beulah
>> 5-7
>> Phillips’ play has been instrumental in getting Beulah back on the map when it comes to girls basketball. She averaged 13 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest this season and also had 38 steals to help Beulah win its area tournament for the first time ever.
Britten Stephens, Sr., F, Chambers Academy
>> 5-10
>> Stephens finished strong in her final year at Chambers. Despite mostly coming off the bench, Stephens posted a team-high 8.5 to go with 4.2 rebounds per game.
Alahbraj Todd, Sr., F, LaFayette
>> 5-6
>> Todd had a habit of making the most of the moment at LaFayette, and that was no different this year. She was once again another reliable contributor on a LaFayette team that captured a highly-contested area tournament title this winter.
Ebony Williams, Sr., F, LaFayette
>> 5-5
>> The Lady Bulldogs were one of the most competitive teams in Class 2A this season, and it’s no wonder with what Williams brought to the table. Williams ended her high school career on a high note and had LaFayette in the thick of things once the state tournament got underway.
Ameria Zeigler, So., G, Lanett
>> 5-5
>> Zeigler was a freshman thrown into the deep end last season, but she survived that challenge then took her game to the next level this winter. She ended the year averaging 8.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and also logged 77 steals as a key part of the hard-charging Lady Panthers’ squad.
HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Morris, Beulah; Savanna Clements, Beulah; Claire Allen, Chambers Academy; Payton Corbett, Glenwood; Macie Fanning, Glenwood; Jamarra McDowell, Glenwood; Lalla Lancaster, Lanett; Shawndria Calloway, Loachapoka; Ashlea Fuller, Springwood; Emily Jo Mathews, Springwood
Large School All-Area Team
FIRST TEAM
Kaitlyn Bryant, Sr., F, Opelika
>> 6-0
>> Bryant had a brilliant career as a Lady Bulldog, and her senior year was still very much that way. The Chipola College signee averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and three assists per game and also chipped in 49 steals.
Syriah Daniels, Fr., G, Auburn High
>> 6-0
>> Daniels turned heads this summer with play that caught college coaches’ attentions, and this winter she backed it up with an excellent campaign. Daniels averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and also contributed 59 steals on an Auburn team that reached the Class 7A state semifinals.
Morgan Ficklin, Jr., F, Central-Phenix City
>> 6-1
>> Ficklin once again stepped up to keep Central in the hunt well into the postseason. At the end of her junior season, Ficklin had posted 12 points and 10 rebounds per game for a Central team that made it to the state quarterfinals.
Jabria Lindsey, 7th grader, G, Central-Phenix City
>> 5-6
>> Lindsey was often one of the youngest players on the court this winter, but she sure didn’t play like it. Lindsey kept Central competitive and ended the year averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.
Olivia Porter, Jr., G, Auburn High
>> 5-8
>> Porter has been a dominant player since coming up as an eighth grader for the Lady Tigers, and her latest season was another work of art. She ended the year averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest and also chipped in 63 steals for an Auburn team that reached the state semifinals for the second time in three years.
Haley Sanders, Jr., G, Opelika
>> 5-10
>> Sanders had shown flashes of being a breakout player for Opelika in the past, and this season she took that next step. Sanders ended the season averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and also had 45 steals.
SECOND TEAM
Kennady Fetner, Sr., G, Auburn High
>> 5-8
>> Fetner made her fair share of big plays for the Lady Tigers, and they were crucial in keeping Auburn in the hunt in a competitive Class 7A. She closed her junior year by averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and led Auburn by shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
La’Dajah Huguley, Sr., G, Opelika
>> 5-5
>> Huguley has a reputation of being a trusted facilitator in the Opelika offense, and she showed it again in her senior year. The Chipola College signee ended her high school career by averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and also had 45 steals.
Jayla McKissic, Jr., G, Central-Phenix City
>> 5-6
>> McKissic once again stood out among a talented Central roster. She ended her junior season averaging 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on another dangerous Lady Red Devils squad.
Anijah Patrick, Jr., F, Valley
>> 5-8
>> Patrick proved over and over that she was ready to play every time she hit the court. She ended her junior year at Valley by averaging 8.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and also contributed 65 steals for the Lady Rams.
Ashanti Thomas, Jr., F, Opelika
>> 5-10
>> Thomas was given a much bigger role for Opelika this season, and she rose to the occasion. At season’s end, Thomas had 6.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and also had 30 steals.
Darce Wright, So., G, Valley
>> 5-4
>> Wright made the most of her sophomore season and promises to be a player to watch at Valley the next two years. She put up 6.2 points and five rebounds per game while also registering 55 steals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Coral Halanych, Auburn High; Brianna Harris, Auburn High; Nevaeh Small, Auburn High; Gadiely Mendez-Andino, Central-Phenix City; Janiyah Upshaw, Central-Phenix City; Erica Matthews, Opelika