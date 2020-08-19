2020 High School Football Season Preview: Auburn High Tigers

OFFENSE
The Auburn Tigers’ defense has been as close to a sure thing as it comes in high school football during Winegarden’s time with the team, leaving the onus mostly on the offense to come out and prove themselves. Given the talent the team possesses on that side of the ball this year, the Tigers’ offense should be in good shape to stand out and do so early.
Auburn returns two experienced quarterbacks to the fold for this fall in senior Matthew Caldwell and junior Patrick McGlon. The two battled for playing time for most of last season and each walked away with a lot of valuable reps, and their different skillsets — Caldwell is more of a dual-threat compared to McGlon’s pro-style approach — have Winegarden optimistic that the duo can again work together to help the team.
“Both have a lot of experience and are very capable quarterbacks that I think both can play at the next level. They have great ability,” Winegarden said. “Both of them have a little bit different styles, but they both do really good things. We're excited to have both of those guys back.”
Whoever lines up behind center for the Tigers will benefit from some experienced receivers to throw to. Jazavion “Zay” Ray and Bryson Clague each came through with some big moments in 2019, and they’ll be joined in the receiving corps by the likes of Kamarius Hill, V.J. Leverett, Lee-Scott transfer Wilks Fisher and Quay Ross along with H-back George Wright.
Ray’s return is especially important for Auburn given he had a propensity to deliver dynamic plays throughout 2019.
“It's big because you want to be able to stretch the field horizontally and vertically,” Winegarden said. “To have guys on the perimeter that can do that allows you to threaten the field and helps open up your running game.”
The glaring question on the Auburn offense is who replaces the production of Aaron Diggs, the Coastal Carolina signee who was the Tigers’ top ball carrier in 2019. Junior back Killian Massey got plenty of carries last year and we’ll be looked at as well as senior Tristan Pittman.
Arguably the most stable part of the Tigers’ offense this season will be the big boys up front. FBS commits Cort Bradley (UAB) and David Hixon (Navy) will be two pivotal players on the line this season and will be joined by a group that includes Avery Ferris, Tobias Sanders and Creighton Williams.
DEFENSE
Like their counterparts on the other side of the ball, the Tigers’ defensive line is likely the position group that boasts the most depth entering the fall.
The line is headlined this season by Cameron Reese and Lee Gregg, two All-Area second team selections in 2019 who combined 61 solo tackles and 10 sacks during their junior years. They have plenty of talented players who will line up alongside them, including KeJuan Cason, Anthony Espinal and Powell Gordon.
The Tigers were well-equipped enough at linebacker last year to allow Diggs to move to running back full-time, and again it appears they’re feeling good about the group they have in the middle of the defense. Winegarden pointed to Sam Snyder, J.T. Rogers and Brad Harper as the frontrunners among the linebackers.
Auburn’s secondary lost a crucial piece from a year ago in Stanford signee Omari Porter, but they don’t lack for talent there even with his departure. Noah Warren, Amaury Hutchinson and Quay Nelms come back off impressive seasons and will likely lead the way in a unit that will likely be tested early and often in a tough Region 2-7A.
For Winegarden, the inexperienced players on the back two levels of the defense means the big men up front need to be reliable, especially early in the year.
“I feel like with the back seven of our defense I think we have a lot of quickness. We may be a little undersized, but I think we have some great overall team quickness and speed,” Winegarden said. “I'm hoping our defensive line will help them be successful.”
Winegarden’s Tigers have been subjected to a tough region the past few seasons, and it only got tougher this offseason with the addition of an eight-win Dothan squad. Winegarden’s 2020 team might come into the year untested at certain spots, but he knows as well as anyone else that they have to learn quick given the competition they’re set to face.
“I think every week is a playoff game. I think anybody can beat anybody on any given Friday night. You've got to come with your A-game,” Winegarden said. There are no weeks off, but that's the challenge of it. Your aim is to get a chance to get into the state tournament at the end and give yourself a chance. I think our region prepares us for the best competition in the state.”
