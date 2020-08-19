2020 High School Football Season Preview: Beauregard Hornets

OFFENSE
The Beauregard Hornets suffered through an uncharacteristic one-win season in 2019. Luckily for those returning, the Hornets should reap the benefits this season thanks to the tremendous amount of experience coming back.
Beauregard returns eight starters from last year’s squad, with the brunt of that experience coming in the form of four offensive linemen who were tasked will blocking some of the best defenders around as freshmen. Carter said he’s seen a tremendous amount of growth in those guys since last fall, and the long Friday nights they went through this time last year will likely pay major dividends this go around.
Carter shook off any notion that 2019 was a disappointment given the record. Instead, he focused on the growth of those offensive linemen and the dividends that should play in 2020.
Finding a replacement for graduated quarterback Cason Blackmon is one of the top priorities for this year’s offense. Rising senior Gavin Prickett — who also plays defensive back — is in the midst of a battle with 2019 backup quarterback Kyan Maloy, and what Carter has seen from both so far has left him impressed.
“Those two are doing a really good job,” Carter said. “We could use a two-quarterback system where they will be on the field regardless if they're at quarterback. That's what type of athletes they are.”
The Hornets also have some important questions concerning running back and receiver, but Carter likes the talent the team has at both spots. With talented back Ashton Moss gone, Carter expects to handle ball-carrying duties by committee with Trent Jones, Landen Hodges and Carlton Harris shouldering most of the load.
At receiver, the team has Keyshawn Tolefree and Tyler Gordon — a duo who will also take some carries at running back — back as proven players and expects KJ Maloy and several others to step up alongside them.
DEFENSE
Defensively, Beauregard will pin most of his hopes on the play of defensive end Eston Harris. The rising junior already has scholarship offers from Texas A&M and Tennessee, and Carter plans on using the 6-foot-5, 265-pound stud to dictate where opponents are going with the ball play after play.
“We expect a lot of teams to find out where he is and try to scheme their offense away from him. It kind of gives your defense a feel for a game,” Carter said. “He can cause an offense to pretty much tell you where they're going to have to go. That's what we're hoping — that he'll just lock down a side where offensively people will be deterred at running at him.”
Harris will also have talented defensive end Justin Smith alongside him up front.
Beauregard doesn’t lack for defensive studs, with another being linebacker Trent Jones. Jones racked up triple-digit tackles for the Hornets as a junior, and his skill and proven ability means he’ll likely line up on the opposite side of wherever Harris is.
Jones’ leadership combined with his athleticism has Carter holding big expectations for the rising senior for this fall.
“Trent's just a great athlete. He's long, can run, is very physical. He's a great tackler,” Carter said. “We're definitely going to keep those two on opposite sides hoping that people will pick to run toward Trent or have difficulty with where they're going to run it. He's definitely an impact player in every aspect of the game.”
Carter’s team has plenty of competition still going on, but he also pointed to strong safety Cameron Hodges as another player worth keeping an eye out for.
The Hornets had a rough 2019 season, but the strides they took as the year went along showed they were making tangible improvements. Now with a revamped region and a team that doesn’t lack for experience, Beauregard is looking for its defense to break through and lead the Hornets to a head-turning turnaround this fall.
