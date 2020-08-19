2020 High School Football Season Preview: Beulah Bobcats

OFFENSE
The Beulah Bobcats had an uphill battle last year in their attempt to reach the postseason for the second straight year for the first time in 24 years. Although the team just missed out on that milestone, the team the Bobcats will field this year are determined to show that two trips in three years isn’t too shabby, either.
The Bobcats have 10 returning starters altogether for this season including quarterback Kaleb Abney, who stepped in last year with the tough task of replacing Lonzie Portis and wound up holding his own against a tough slate of foes. Abney is gearing up for his senior season, and Johnson explained he’s seen tremendous strides from his signal caller since he took over as starter one year ago.
“That's what I noticed: his confidence with being able to read defenses, being able to change things, adjust with protections and seeing different coverages and knowing where to place the ball or where he should place the ball,” Johnson said. “Whether he made a mistake or not, it was good to see, 'I know what I did. I know what was wrong.' That was good to see. … He's grown a lot. He's a very quiet guy and a very humble person.”
Abney and sophomore quarterback Noah Higdon will have a number of unproven players around him, especially at receiver given the Bobcats do not return a single starter from the 2019 group. There’s also the challenge of replacing standout running back Chris Person, although junior Sondrekius Cooper proved he could produce electric plays when healthy one season ago.
Up front, Beulah is blessed by returning starting center Jace Hancock along with guards Quinton Hale and J.D. Toungett. Johnson expects Johnny Thomas and Austin Billingsley to be among several others fighting for the other two starting spots.
DEFENSE
Youth is the common component for most of Beulah’s team this season, but Johnson and the Bobcats do have a few proven players among the crowd of new faces entering the fall.
The defensive front looks very similar to the offensive thanks to Thomas, Hale and Toungett leading the way among that group. They’ll also have Jason Wilson and Garrett Howell competing for playing time as well.
The linebacker corps will need some newcomers to step up, but luckily Caleb Burton comes back having started last year’s season finale in his freshman season. In the secondary, Johnson expects Cooper and Higdon to contribute as well as Seth Morris, who Johnson felt had grown over the course of his high school career.
Johnson knows as well as anyone that losing 14 players in last year’s class meant that this year’s group would not have quite as much experience. Still, Johnson is optimistic about the group he has and what they could accomplish.
“These guys, they'll be ready. The coaches are excited. We just want to play some football,” Johnson said. “We're going to be young, but it's going to be a fun year. It's going to be very fun.”
