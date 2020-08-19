2020 High School Football Season Preview: Chambers Academy Rebels

OFFENSE
After playing for the Class A state championship for the past five seasons, the Chambers Academy Rebels move up to AA. Even with the transition and potentially tougher competition, the Rebels look ready to compete thanks to the offensive pieces they have coming back.
The Chambers offense will be once again commanded by quarterback Payton Allen, the rising senior and coach’s son who has led the way the past three seasons. Payton made tremendous strides in his rushing ability in 2019, and his father expects to use this season as a chance for him to show off his impressive arm talent more than before.
As tough as losing skilled players like running back/linebacker Braxton Allen is, having Payton back makes things considerably easier for the veteran head coach.
“He played a good bit as a freshman, so it's really his fourth year as one of the leaders of our offense. Playing that quarterback position, anytime you've got a guy who understands the offense as well as he does — he's been playing the same offense pretty much since pee-wee football on up,” Jason Allen said. “That's the toughest position probably to learn, knowing your the field general of offense. Him being a part of it for so long really makes everything else easier.”
One of Chambers’ biggest questions regards replacing Braxton. Allen pointed to junior Jordan Benbrook and sophomore Gavin Kite as a pair of players who are strong, durable kids with good speed who he expects to carry the load. The team returns leading receiver Josh Holliday and has also added several transfers that should make the Rebels’ passing game a viable threat.
Allen lauded the group he had returning up front, saying guards Jacob Oliver and Dean Sheffield will be once again counted on in the team’s Wing-T style offense and adding that offensive tackle Luke Hill — who had previously played tight end — will be relied upon as well.
DEFENSE
Braxton Allen’s graduation certainly left a big hole on offense for Chambers, but the real challenge will be replacing his production at linebacker.
“You don't replace a guy like Braxton with one guy a lot of times,” Jason Allen said. “He was just a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player. He was just an unbelievable kid and just a great football player.”
Allen pointed to Sheffield, who has played at inside linebacker for two years already and is a team captain. He also named Kite, who impressed as a freshman and will likely take the next step inside.
Allen expressed excitement about several other defenders for the Rebels, including Oliver on the defensive line, outside linebacker Cade Tarver and outside linebacker/defensive back Jake Higgins. Allen intimated that the Rebels would also be adding some transfers to bulk up the rest of the defensive line around Oliver.
