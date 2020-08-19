2020 High School Football Season Preview: Dadeville Tigers

OFFENSE
McDonald steps into a situation in which he feels is destined to end with the Tigers becoming winners again. To get there this fall, the team will have to navigate a coaching change and a pandemic successfully.
McDonald has a clear vision for his Dadeville offense, explaining that he expects the Tigers to run a lot of plays out of the I-formation with two tight-end sets often being implemented. The veteran head coach wants to base most of his offense off of the run, which he wants to use to then open up the aerial attack courtesy play-action passes and quarterback bootlegs.
McDonald’s offensive strategy hinges on a talented rushing attack, and luckily the Tigers don’t lack for talent there. Rising junior Javuntae Holley was impressive for Dadeville in 2019, and his talent with the ball in his hands makes him a player who could really turn heads this fall. Expect fellow junior Christian Nelson and senior Kodarius Barber to also fight for carries this fall.
While McDonald is still in the midst of scouting his new players and deciding roles, he will also likely have a starting quarterback with experience. Lane Smith handled the starting duties as a sophomore and showed flashes at different points last fall, and his growth and maturity has him set up well under McDonald’s guidance.
Dadeville’s biggest area of concern offensively is likely at wide receiver after the Tigers graduated four from its 2019 team. Jordon Wallace and Issiah Tolbert are among the most experienced players in the position group coming back for this season.
With spring canceled due to the pandemic, McDonald knows that a lot can change as far as depth chart projections once Dadeville gets to put on the pads at practice in the weeks leading up to the first game.
DEFENSE
Like on offense, the Tigers won’t really know who to rely on as far as defense goes until McDonald and the staff get a closer look in early August. Having said that, McDonald has a vision for what he wants Dadeville to look like on defense.
“Defensively, we're not real fancy. It's a balanced defense. We run a (nickel) 40 defense. We try to put the kids in a position where they don't have to do a whole lot of thinking but a lot more reacting and attacking,” McDonald said. “I learned years and years ago that if you can just get them lined up right on defense in high school football, you've won half the battle. If we can get them lined up right, get them where they're supposed to be and let them get after somebody, we feel good about that.”
As far as proven players looking to make a bigger impact in 2020, defensive back Ladarius Heard, outside linebacker Jordan Parker and defensive linemen Colin Goodwin and Jaheem Brown are among the Tigers seeking to lead the charge in 2020.
Dadeville surrendered nearly 24 points per game on defense in 2019. If the Tigers want to turn it around this season in a tough region, they’ll have to make major improvements in slowing down opposing offenses.
