2020 High School Football Season Preview: Glenwood Gators

OFFENSE
The Glenwood Gators enter 2020 after coming within one win of capturing their first state title in 27 years. With the talent the team returns on offense, there’s no doubt the Gators might make up for that championship game loss in just a few months.
The story for the Gators on offense starts and stops with running back Kye Robichaux, who transferred to the team one year ago and practically hit the ground running. Despite having lingering hamstring issues, the rising senior soared to nearly 1,400 rushing yards and set the pace for the rest of the offense.
Gibson didn’t hesitate when asked how vital Robichaux will be for the team’s chances this season.
“With the mentality of him being a senior and being a little more mature, it's going to be a huge year for him — not just with us and for Glenwood but for him personally. This is what he came to Glenwood for,” Gibson said. “We're going to jump on that horse's back, and we're going to ride that thing all the way to the state championship game — I hope.”
Robichaux is a star with the ball in his hands, but he’s far from the team’s only standout. Quarterback Jackson Griner came on the scene late as a do-it-all playmaker who had his season ended early due to a freak hand injury, and his return along with some competition at the spot with Will Haines should lead to some major strides at the position.
Additionally, Gibson lauded the work of offensive linemen Will Graham, Will Boatner and Wyatt Wilkerson, adding the team’s other two spots on the line are up for grabs. He also said the team is heavy at receiver, adding it’s the best group from top to bottom he’s coached in a long time.
DEFENSE
Gibson knows he doesn’t lack for talent on offense, but he stressed that the old mantra of defense winning championships still holds true at Glenwood.
“The defense is always what's going to drive Glenwood for me even though I'm an offensive guy. We stress defense,” Gibson said. “Jesse Boyd does a good job with the defense, him and Garrett Gibson. The kids buy into it. We're athletic on defense and as athletic as we've ever been.”
Gibson pointed to a number of proven players on defense, including Trent Edwards — whom Gibson called the “anchor of the line” — linebacker B.J. Snellgrove and defensive backs Tariq Maple and Austin Ondrusek. Glenwood lost several important defenders from 2019, but the experience of the aforementioned returners coupled with several talented transfers has Gibson feeling optimistic about the unit.
Gibson explained the team is expected to add two cornerbacks, one linebacker and potentially a starting defensive lineman via transfers. Those additions could very well put an already-talented Gators squad over the top.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!