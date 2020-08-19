2020 High School Football Season Preview: LaFayette Bulldogs

OFFENSE
Although there’s a new head coach at LaFayette, the Bulldogs’ mission remains the same. In order for those lofty goals to be within reach, LaFayette’s offense has to make the most of its potential from start to finish.
The Bulldogs have to replace their starting quarterback for the second straight season after Jordan Walker handled the job well in 2019 and is now at UT-Chattanooga. Williams said senior Ty’Quavian Daniel, junior Vinay Sigh and freshman Tazarius Towles are competing for the right to start, and all three could factor into the game if they show themselves capable.
Williams expects Daniel and Sigh to also be able to contribute at receiver if necessary alongside Ja’Mariae Daniel, one of LaFayette’s do-it-all players who will be the “Z” receiver as well as its scat-back and fullback in certain packages.
Running back is also a position of concern after Keandre Peterson’s graduation, but Williams is putting his trust in sophomore Joshua Combs. Combs played behind Peterson as a freshman and showed his ability during that time, and his growth this offseason could prove wonders on the field.
Up front, LaFayette has some talented offensive linemen who Williams has raved about. He specifically pointed out Antavious Woody, Jquavious Green and Julius Bullard as the three linemen behind which the Bulldogs plan on getting a lot done this year.
DEFENSE
Just as Woody, Green and Bullard are the building blocks of LaFayette’s offensive line, the trio can also be considered vital pieces on the Bulldogs’ defense. Williams anticipates all three to play defensive line, although he added one of them may move to linebacker for necessity’s sake.
While linebacker is still a work-in-progress for the Bulldogs, the team returns two experienced secondary members in Daniel and Damarcus Holloway. Their leadership on the back end of the defense will likely be pivotal in the early part of the season, especially as the rest of the defense breaks in more unproven talent.
Williams steps in to lead a LaFayette program that reached new heights during James Lucas’ seven-year run at the helm. Although this first offseason at the helm has been unusual to say the least, Williams and his players are chomping at the bit to return to the field on that first Friday night this August.
“Once you play the game and you keep going against each other, you’re ready to go against somebody else and compete. The thing now I see with our guys is that they’re ready to go and compete, go get the pads on and get the helmets on. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that,” Williams said. “They’re antsy right now, but that’s kids. We want to see them learn and get all the learning they can get first. Right now, we’re trying to just keep them paced and knowing that that day will come. Hopefully, we’ll be ready when that day comes.”
