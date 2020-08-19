2020 High School Football Season Preview: Lanett Panthers

OFFENSE
The Lanett Panthers returned to the winning ways in 2019 by putting together an undefeated season and capturing their second state title in three years. If they want to add another ring to the collection in 2020, they’ll do so with a new starting quarterback.
Kristian Story left a legacy at Lanett — which included winning Alabama’s Mr. Football honors — and is now at Alabama, leaving his father and the Panthers’ coaching staff to search for his replacement. Clifford Story said the quarterback battle is ongoing between senior Ka’Darius Zackery and juniors Markevious Atkinson and Caden Story, Clifford’s youngest son.
For Clifford Story, deciding on a quarterback is a fruitless effort until the Panthers allowed to put their helmets and shoulder pads back on.
“When the bullets start firing, that's really when you start seeing who's going to step up. When you're throwing on air and nobody, all of them look good. You've got to put a defense over there coming at them,” Story said. “We want to see what they can do when the heat is on. It's going to be very big because with us not having a spring, we weren't able to make that decision a little earlier.”
Luckily, whoever wins the starting job won’t lack for proven players to throw to. The Panthers return most of their top receivers from last season’s state title team, as seniors Tra Abner, Larontavious Hurston and Seidrion Langston are back with high expectations. The receivers had a habit of telling Kristian Story to throw the ball up and let them make a play, and their reliability in that realm of the game means it should be smooth sailing for whoever takes Story’s place.
Elsewhere on offense, Story expects D’Quez Madden, Donnavin Shealey and Alanteo Cheeks to compete for reps at running back. Up front, the line will include left guard Markius Adams, center Desmong Lewis, right guard Kelvin Zachery and right tackle Ja’Vontae Cooper, with the left tackle position still up for grabs.
DEFENSE
The Panthers have some holes to fill on defense, but Story feels that if they play with the same tenacity as they did in 2019 this unit can be extremely good.
Story said the coaches feel best about their front seven, especially at linebacker where all the starters are returning. The linebackers corps will include Cheeks, Zachery, Langston and Abner, while up front the head coach expects his son to play defensive end alongside Cooper and Lamontae Gilbert.
One of the question marks remains in the secondary, but Story anticipates Hurston and Isaiah Green to play cornerback with Zackery and Jordan Todd to handle the safety roles.
If this defense replicates the same attitude that last year’s squad had, Story expects the Panthers to be in the hunt in Class 2A once again.
“Last year, they took it upon themselves that when a team scored on them they would get upset,” Story said. “As long as they keep that same edge and continue to get better week in and week out — especially with the amount of guys we have coming back on defense — this team here has the potential to be one of the best we've had on the defensive side of the ball.”
