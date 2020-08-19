2020 High School Football Season Preview: Lee-Scott Academy Warriors

OFFENSE
After an unexpected offseason change, the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors enter the season with their third different head coach in the last three seasons. Even with changes abound, the Warriors have plenty of reason to think they have a shot at an impressive season.
Daniel made tremendous strides while at Valley, and he has the same mindset as far as playing offense at Lee-Scott that he put on display with the Rams. He said he wants the offense to control the ball every Friday night, especially so his defensive players — who will likely be playing on both sides of the ball — won’t get worn out so easily. Daniel envisions the Warriors running a spread offense and doing what they can to extend long drives and keep opposing defenses on their heels.
Those plans are only as good as the players implementing them. Fortunately, Daniel appears to have some good ones to work with.
Rising junior quarterback Tate McKelvey saw action behind center at times in 2019, and with Wilks Fisher gone to Auburn High it appears that McKelvey will handle those duties going forward. Daniel also spoke highly of running back John Allers, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising senior who wanted a chance to carry the ball and has earned it this offseason.
Additionally, Daniel pointed to offensive linemen D.J. Robertson, Jackson Earnhart and Reaves Koon as well as receivers Chase Wilson and Jackson Harrison as players to watch on offense.
Daniel is excited about the talent the Warriors have, but he is cognizant about how important it is to avoid the injury bug with such a small roster.
“We just don't have a whole lot of depth,” Daniel said. “If we keep the guys healthy, I like our chances this year.”
DEFENSE
To Daniel’s point about staying healthy, several of Lee-Scott’s go-to players on offense will also play key roles on the other side of the ball.
Daniel pointed to Allers as someone he expects to contribute a great deal at linebacker, and he added that freshman Jonathan Meyers may have earned a starting role with his impressive offseason.
Daniel also talked up the potential of defensive end John Wang, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior who promises to wreak havoc on opponents throughout the year. Elsewhere, the first-year Warriors head coach pointed to Wilson and Harrison as two members of the secondary who promise to stand out this season.
Daniel made it a habit at Valley of having his players in position to succeed every Friday night. While his numbers at an AISA school are a lot smaller than an AHSAA Class 5A squad, it looks like that winning tradition will follow him to Auburn with the Warriors.
