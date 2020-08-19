2020 High School Football Season Preview: Loachapoka Indians

OFFENSE
For two straight years, the Loachapoka Indians were one win away from a return to the postseason. This year, they’ll try to break through with a new head coach and a revamped roster.
Newton takes over after two seasons as an assistant and takes over a young squad that boasts eight returning starters across the board.
He pointed to senior receiver Tyler Harris as the leader of the offense, explaining he was the most athletic player on the team and has the skills to make plays whenever he gets the chance. He’ll likely be joined in out wide by sophomore Jacorious Hart, whose father, Corey, played for the Indians in the early 2000s. Newton said Hart can also play running back and quarterback.
One of Newton’s biggest tasks is finding a replacement for quarterback Aaron Frazier, but he’s not straying too far from home in Ga’Kuan Palmer, a rising sophomore who is Frazier’s cousin. Newton complimented Palmer’s athleticism and added his intelligence for the position has him well-suited to take over the role for the fall.
“It's hard to replace a kid like Aaron. Aaron was a good, tough athlete, but if you've got to replace him you want to replace him with somebody who has that tradition in his bloodline,” Newton said.
Up front, Newton said senior tackle Jordan Holley will lead the way alongside fellow senior Dustin Duncan as well as freshman Treddie Matthews.
DEFENSE
Newton stressed that Loachapoka’s chances this season hinge on stopping the run. Fortunately, the Indians don’t lack for the defensive talent needed to make it happen.
It starts and stops up front with defensive end Dexter Rudolph, the 6-foot-3 senior who has the athleticism to move around the line or even stand up at outside linebacker. Newton said it was evident through Ruldolph’s offseason progress that he had the best quarantine workouts, and he expects that it’s only a matter of time before colleges start calling about him.
Newton said Rudolph’s younger brother, sophomore Jordan Rudolph, will likely play on the defensive line as well.
The older Rudolph has plenty of defenders behind him willing to make plays as well. Holley and Brandon Bedgood are back to play linebacker for another year, while Rashaun Butts is expected to lock it down at the safety spot.
Newton is one of several new coaches forced to take over during a bizarre time, but his team’s hunger has him eager for the opening game to finally arrive.
“I'm excited about getting out there. With that first game against Beulah, I'm looking forward to the stands being packed and the crowd being there,” Newton said. “The kids are very excited about getting back out there and getting ready to play. I'm looking forward to it. I'm very excited about starting the season off.”
