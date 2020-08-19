2020 High School Football Season Preview: Notasulga Blue Devils

OFFENSE
The Notasulga Blue Devils are eager to compete in a Region 4-1A that appears up for grabs now that Lanett has left. And in head coach Anthony Jones’ mind, rising senior Walter Tatum is the key to turning promise into points on offense.
Tatum returns for his senior year as Notasulga quarterback, but Jones explained the Blue Devils will likely use him in a number of ways. While standing behind center may be what he does the most, Jones said the emergence of freshman quarterback Elijah Rogers may allow the team to move Tatum to running back or receiver, two positions where he can truly show off his athleticism.
“Walter is going to be a guy for us that we've got to get the ball to for us to make plays. It's his team, and we really think he can take us over the top,” Jones said. “We've got to move him around. We've got to make the defense understand that you've got to find No. 10 on the field when he's out there … At the end of the day, Walter Tatum is the glue. He's the guy who's going to get us where we need to go.”
Tatum’s potential move to running back will be helpful given the team graduated Daryl Brown Jr., who rushed for 1,488 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019. Jones pointed to Terel Crayton, Tyrique McCuller and Skyler Trimble as three other players who have a chance to carry the ball significantly this season.
The Blue Devils also lost a talented receiver in Antonio Green, but Jones is calling on Trimble and Jayquan Lindsay among several others to pick up where Green left off.
Jones said his offensive line is undoubtedly the most experienced unit on offense — an oddity given the group is mostly juniors. He named Jhaden Moore, Keith Heard and Mandaris Hayden as three reliable lineman up front for the team.
DEFENSE
Like their counterparts on offense, the Notasulga defensive line is the unit Jones feels will come into the fall most prepared to get the job done. The team lost starters Tyquan Daniel and LaBrodrick Nunn from last season but return several veterans, including Moore and Heard.
Jones was equally excited about the secondary, which did lose Green but returns Trimple, Tatum and Lindsay.
“Those guys in the back now understand what's going on. I think they're going to be a little better in the back,” Jones said. “That's going to help out in the front so I can do a lot of other stuff up with the front seven because I know in the back end they understand what we want.”
Linebacker is a major question mark, but Jones said he’s looking for Jerel Crayton to take the next step after he replaced Jaheim Greer last season. Crayton will likely be manning the middle of the defense alongside several up-and-coming Blue Devils.
Special teams cannot be overlooked given the success of rising junior Justin Tirado Huerta. An All-Area kicker last year, Huerta’s foot — either on a punt or a kick — could swing more than one game in the Blue Devils’ way.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!