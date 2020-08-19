2020 High School Football Season Preview: Opelika Bulldogs

OFFENSE
Last fall, the Opelika Bulldogs were just a few plays away from their first state title game appearance since 2016. The Bulldogs are well set to contend for a championship run this fall, and if they can answer some questions on offense they’ll be one of the teams to beat.
One part of the offense that doesn’t need questioning is running back, where the team returns seniors Eric Watts and J.D. Tolbert. The duo broke out of a six-man battle at tailback this time last year, with Watts leading the way with an impressive 1,256-yard, 14-touchdown junior campaign.
For Speakman, the emergence of the two-headed monster at halfback makes entering this fall a little more pleasant.
“Going into this year, there's not a question mark there. We know what we're going to get from them,” Speakman said. “We can at any point put either one of them in the game. We'll probably at some point have both of them in the game at the same time just to make sure we've got our best 11 offensive players on the field. You may see that a little bit. Them coming back and the years they had and the experience they have is something that we're really looking to lean on.”
Speakman was equally excited about the Bulldogs’ offensive line, which has loads of experience. Speakman expects five seniors to be starting and five fellow seniors backing them up, and he named Kris Epperson, Garrett Fitzwater, Grant Morgan, Jalen Heard, Sean Smith and Ty Robinson as those competing for the spots.
The Bulldogs have to find some reliable pass-catchers after graduating Omar Holloway and Jamius Mitchell, but this year’s crop has plenty of potential. In addition to senior Will Beams, Opelika expects to have Grady Bynum, Jayvontay Conner and Davion Johnson fighting for playing time out wide.
Opelika’s biggest question entering the season is quarterback following Brody Davis’ graduation. Speakman said four players are in the mix for the job: senior Malik Finley, juniors Jackson Bates and J.T. McArdle and sophomore Bryce Speakman, his son. Speakman expects to narrow down the list of candidates once they start working in pads but said he isn’t hesitant to play more than one quarterback if they show they’re capable.
DEFENSE
On the other side of the ball, secondary is a major concern for the Bulldogs after losing defensive back extraordinaire Jaylen Stinson. Luckily, Opelika has talented players to fill his gap — including his younger brother, Jarell Stinson.
The younger Stinson is a rising junior, and he’s grown as a player over the last year and is garnering major Division I attention. Along with Stinson, the Bulldogs return starter Tori Roberts and a pair of talented secondary members in LaDamian Rowell and Dalen Torbert.
At linebacker, Speakman expressed high expectations from a group that produced consistently in 2019. Among the players coming back is Taylor Love — who led the team in tackles as a sophomore last fall — Kevin Lilly, Dino Martin and Will Garner.
Opelika normally doesn’t lack for defensive linemen, and 2020 appears to be no different. Speakman said the team usually plays 10 kids up front and expects the starting four this year to be an experienced group. He pointed to Ja'len Parker, Ja’Kai Stephens, Eric Thomas and Tre’Von Moore specifically and added that they have good, quality backups eager to play right behind them.
The Bulldogs have been knocking on the door of their first state title for quite some time now. If Opelika’s defense can replicate the success they’ve had over the past few seasons, Speakman and his squad could very well break through by the time this season is said and done.
Speakman has the benefit of working with a battle-tested Bulldogs team that is hungry to take the next step after coming oh so close to the state finals one year ago. For Speakman and his players, the season can’t get here soon enough, and he anticipates that this year’s group has the opportunity to do something truly special.
“I think we've said it for years now that when you get in those games in the playoffs, a lot of those teams that we played in the playoffs aren't as good as what we play in our non-region opponents,” Speakman said. “It kind of gives the kids some confidence that, yeah, this team is really good, but we've seen something just as good or even better than them and we performed well against them. I think that helps your kids once you get in the playoffs.”
