2020 High School Football Season Preview: Reeltown Rebels

OFFENSE
The Reeltown Rebels returned to their storied tradition last year and reached the Class 2A state championship game for the first time since 2010. If they want to repeat the feat in Class 3A this season, they’ll need some unproven talent to step up and take charge.
Reeltown graduated several playmakers on offense, but arguably the biggest question mark surrounds a position no one expected to be open. Starting quarterback Iverson Hooks has transferred to Pike Road for his final two seasons, leaving Johnson seeking his replacement. Johnson said senior Logan Lee and junior Gabe Bryant are the two frontrunners at this point, and whoever wins that battle will start the season opener against Tallassee.
“We’ve got a few options, and the best one come Aug. 20 will be the one who runs out,” Johnson said.
Cameron Faison’s graduation left another hole for the Rebels to fill, but luckily they don’t lack for talent in that department. Johnny Brown returns for his senior year and offers the same versatility that Faison put on display, and he’ll have plenty of company in the backfield. Johnson expects Juicy Hughley, Tyvon Waver, Zy Collins and Scooter Brooks to all contribute as well.
As far as receiver, Johnson pointed to Marcus Haynes and potentially Lee given his ability to play a number of positions. Johnson said the line, meanwhile, is the most stable group on offense given their experience, and he anticipates Caleb Gantt, L.J. Hill, Dee Griffin, Hunter Kilpatrick and La’Brian Ponds among others to play significant roles.
DEFENSE
Johnson didn’t mince his words when it came to linebacker, saying that deciding who could replace South Carolina signee Eric Shaw’s production at the position was “a million-dollar question.”
The good news is Johnson isn’t expecting one person to take on such a tall task. While the team lost Shaw and Trey Hughley at the position from last year, the Rebels return Waver, Lee, Scooter Brooks and Will Brooks. Johnson also expects Matt Knox, Cade Davis and Juicy Hughley to get in the mix as well.
With linebacker along with the secondary facing relative uncertainty, Johnson explained Reeltown needs to rely on their defensive line. Several of the same names from the offensive side are expected to contribute defensively — Griffin, Hill, Kilpatrick, Gantt and Ponds — but these five are far from the only ones who will help out. Johnson expects Ken Edwards, Javious Chapman, Logan Dillard and Dalton Bryant to do their part as well.
Reeltown faces many questions entering the season, but given how excited the team is — especially for its season opener versus a rival it hasn’t faced in 17 years — Johnson is mostly excited about the time for his players to prove themselves to finally arrive.
“The excitement — and of course that first game being a big rivalry game — everybody is looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “Everybody is excited. Hey, I think everybody is ready to play football. We’re definitely ready to play. The kids are excited to get ready to play and get some normalcy.”
