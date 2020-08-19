2020 High School Football Season Preview: Smiths Station Panthers

OFFENSE
After an impressive 2018 season, the Smiths Station Panthers went through a difficult 2019 that featured injuries and eight straight losses. If the Panthers want to break through, the play of their offense will likely be the deciding factor.
One of the main questions surrounding Smiths Station this summer is who will get the nod at quarterback. Corey Minton returns having been a team captain the past two seasons, but he has new competition in transfer Wyatt Gerken. Gerken arrived this offseason from Lacey, Washington, and his skill set plus Corey’s ability to play other positions could transform the offense.
“They both bring something. Corey is just the ultimate competitor. He's going to fight you until there ain't no more time left. He's a leader,” Glisson said. “Wyatt I think has a very good skillset at quarterback. He's a very smart kid. He's very poised. I'm torn between the two. We can use Corey in so many other places.”
After starter L.C. Harris and four other running backs graduated in 2019, Glisson pointed to Brookstone (Ga.) transfer Rylan Cowart as well as rising senior Joseph Alexander as backs to watch and said several of the team’s defenders will likely take carries, including outside linebacker and Georgia State commit Jordan Jones.
Last year, receivers Ahmari Peabody and Cianan Williams were two sophomores thrown in the fire but proved better for it as their experience has paid off. Glisson said the Panthers also have several young receivers who he thinks can really contribute this season.
Additionally, Glisson said he’s excited about the outlook for fullback Kyle Watson along with a talented offensive line group that includes Gabe Godwin, Steven Flagg, Trent Harris, J.T. Zogg, A.J. Braswell, Evan Sloan, Cole Lucas and Ashton Craft.
DEFENSE
The Panthers will need to take a step forward on defense in order to compete in a loaded Region 2-7A. Fortunately for Glisson, he believes he has the talent on that side of the ball to compete.
“The defensive side of the ball is where we're going to hang our hat,” Glisson said. “We're going to try and win games with defense, but offensively we're going to ask to move the ball, put points on the board and give us a chance.
Glisson pinpointed the team’s linebacker corps as the position group that boasts the most depth entering the season. The leader of that group is Jones, who has hit the ground running after being moved to outside linebacker from middle and is aiming to record 100-plus tackles as a senior. Glisson said not to forget about fellow linebacker T.J. Morgan — who the Smiths Station staff believes is also worthy of being a Division I prospect — along with Donyaeh Core and Neil Davis.
The Panthers have nine returning starters on defense from 2019, and as a result they don’t lack for experience. In the secondary, Jhameir Gore, Cam Johnson and Jace Black played a considerable amount in 2019, and they’ll be looking to hold their own as part of a defensive backfield that may also include former receiver Noah Jedrzynski, Jayden Tarver and Dylan Carden.
Glisson also lauded the athleticism of his defensive linemen, a group that includes Ethan Davis, Carson Thomas, Mike Mellage, Malek Harris, Clayton Cannon and Tyson Doss.
