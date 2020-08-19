2020 High School Football Season Preview: Springwood Wildcats

OFFENSE
The Springwood Wildcats have been steadily climbing their way toward contention in the AISA’s Class AA during Gartman’s first two years on board. Given the talent returning on offense, the Wildcats seem well prepared to finally bust through in 2020.
Springwood returns eight starters from last fall, arguably none more important than fullback O.J. Tolbert. Tolbert has been the Wildcats’ top ball carrier for quite some time now, and he enters the season fresh off a junior campaign in which he piled up 1,148 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns to help the team get back to the postseason.
Tolbert’s return along with that of fellow back Kannon Key means the Wildcats should be well set for some big plays on the ground this season.
“O.J. has been the workhorse at Springwood since before I even got here. He's worked very hard this summer. He's been at just about every workout. I expect O.J. to have another big year,” Gartman said. “Kannon is as much of a utility player on both sides of the ball as I've ever had. On offense, he mostly plays wing-back and halfback. At one time my first year he played a little bit of quarterback. On defense, he's played secondary, linebacker and he's even played nose guard.
“He's kind of small, but he's very tough and he's very smart. Those two things go a long way on a football field. That's really what has enabled Kannon to be so versatile for us.”
Springwood is still seeking the replacement for quarterback Jordan Plank, and it appears those duties will be handled by juniors Cooper Champion and Ethan Plank, Jordan’s younger brother. Gartman expects to play Champion more under center and Plank more in the shotgun formation in order to capitalize on Plank’s athleticism.
Gartman is still deciding on the Wildcats’ other positions, but he said to keep an eye on wing-back/slot end Tyrese Ferguson, guards Andre Mills and Trevo Williams, center Brayden Moseley, tackles Justin Henson, Cameron Sides and Landon Merna and tight end Jay Davidson.
DEFENSE
The Wildcats have plenty of growth to do after the 2019 defense gave up more points in a season than any in the program’s history. That said, they have the players needed to take a step forward in 2020.
Springwood’s defensive line will look a lot like the offensive front, as Mills, Davidson and Henson will contend to be in the three-man front. Williams, Tolbert and Plank will likely handle linebacker duties alongside Skylar Piper, while Key, Will Craft and Benji Hull man the secondary.
Gartman added Merna will likely contribute to the line or at linebacker and Ferguson will probably play safety.
Gartman’s players have handled an odd offseason well, and he’s eager for them to show off their strides once the season gets underway.
“I've been real pleased with the kids and how frequently they've been at workouts,” Gartman said. “I think kids are glad to be able to get back on campus and do something. I've been real pleased with all that.”
