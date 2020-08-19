2020 High School Football Season Preview: Tallassee Tigers

OFFENSE
The Tallassee Tigers have been oh so close to getting back to the postseason after missing the postseason the last two years thanks to tiebreakers. The Tigers are primed to pounce at the playoffs this year, and it’s largely thanks to the experience coming back on offense.
One of the Tigers’ big assets is quarterback Tyler Ellis, who faced the incredibly difficult challenge of starting as a ninth-grader last year. Despite the difficult situation, Battles was pleased with how far Ellis has come, explaining he saw Ellis become more mature and show a clear understanding of the offense.
Ellis will have to play without do-it-all player Tavarious “Truck” Griffin — who has signed with Alcorn State — but Battles is confident that the group coming back can do their part to make up for his production. Clayten Gough, Jalyn Daniels, Marciano Smith and Zavion Carr are expected to lead the charge at running back, while Daniels, Damonta Washington and Thomas Battles will carry the load at receiver.
Battles, the veteran coach, emphasized the trio of receivers will be called on to block just as much as to make big catches.
The Tigers also don’t lack for experience up front. Most of last year’s starters are back from 2019, and Battles plans for center Trace Meek and tackle Jowon McCurty to lock down the line along with Logan Thompkins and Hunter Hammock to contribute as well.
“We’ve got some people in positions,” Battles said. “We’ve just got to get them to the season.”
DEFENSE
Dominant defensive play is usually only possible with strong play up front. Luckily for Tallassee, the Tigers seem set with plenty of talent there.
Battles explained he thinks the team has about six linemen who are interchangeable, which will be a huge advantage — especially in opening games where heat is certainly a factor. That group is led by two-year starter Michael Moore along with Brian Johnston, Jordan May and Micah Cole.
The line has plenty of potential, but Battles pointed to linebacker for leadership this year. Battles said he expects inside linebackers Will Smith and Mason Bell to lead the way for the entire defense.
In the back half of the defense, Battles named Washington, Daniels, Gough, Ziggy Holloway and D.J. Leonard as the people to watch out for in the Tigers’ secondary.
Battles is accomplished and is entering his 24th season as a head coach, and the recent playoff drought is not something he’s used to. That said, his players’ response this offseason has him feeling good that Tallassee shouldn’t expect that streak to reach three.
“They’re hungry. They are. I could tell that from the first practice when we came out there. They are ready to get out there and go to work,” Battles said. “There’s 14 seniors that we have this year. They’ve got a lot of time and a lot of work invested, so they’re hungry.
“There’s nothing better than a team that’s hungry, self-motivated, wants to do well and doesn’t mind doing the work to do it.”
