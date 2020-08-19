2020 High School Football Season Preview: Valley Rams

OFFENSE
The Valley Rams put together an incredible 2019 season that featured a region championship and an opening round playoff victory. If the Rams are seeking similar results this fall, they’ll do so with a revamped coaching staff and some big changes on offense.
Hunter steps up from being an offensive assistant to head coach and luckily has several proven pieces back this year, but one of the biggest questions concerns one that’s missing. Former starting quarterback K.D. Hutchinson has transferred to Harris County (Ga.), leaving the Rams in search of his replacement. Hunter said as of now the nod would go to senior Will Kennedy, who competed for the job in 2019 and played in several big games for Valley.
“We're excited about what he can do. (His experience) is definitely going to help him,” Hunter said of Kennedy. “Will's a leader. He's one of those guys that will step up and say, 'Look, we've got to get this right. We've got to do this.' He sets the tone. That's kind of what we're harping about with him — continuing to be that leader and to be that guy that controls the offense.”
Kennedy will likely be handing the ball off quite a bit to fellow senior Joshua Heath, who was the team’s second running back last fall and ran for 143 yards in the Rams’ big region victory over Beauregard. Hunter said Heath has really stepped up this summer and has a chance to become the top ball carrier for the foreseeable future.
As for its other skill positions, Hunter has high expectations for receivers Randall Brooks, Quez Tucker, Romel Jackson, Kalen Sherrell and C.D. Clark as well as fullback Jay Smith.
Valley graduated most of its linemen from last season, meaning there’s plenty of competition still going on up front. Hunter said the team will lean on Tyron Walker and Austin Fowler and added he expects Chandler Bolt to be in the mix at tackle.
DEFENSE
Valley’s defense has some big pieces returning from 2019, and those chips don’t get any bigger than the ones at linebacker.
Dalton Dunn is back as a senior and a reigning All-Area first teamer and will play alongside Tino Linson, who walked away with second team honors last fall. Hunter credited both inside linebackers as true leaders on the team, and their play along with Ryan Valencia and D.J. Russell on the outside has the Rams promising to hit their opponents and hit them hard every Friday.
“That group — inside and outside linebackers — is going to be the heart of this defense,” Hunter said.
Hunter spoke highly of the team’s secondary group as well, a backfield that will be led by returning starting safety Joshua Bailey. Hunter anticipates Clark as well as Kenneth Stephens to contribute in the secondary as well.
Up front on defense, Hunter named Marky Gunn, Jake Brown, Quen Story and Devin Wilkerson as the leading candidates to handle the work in the trenches this fall.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!