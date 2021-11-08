3 local football teams advance to semis, 2 to quarterfinals for 2nd round of state playoffs

Three area AISA football teams are one win away from playing for a state championship.

Lee-Scott Academy, Glenwood and Chambers Academy lead the charge locally on the AISA side after taking care of business in the opening round of the state playoffs last week. The three teams are joined by five AHSAA teams – Auburn High, Central-Phenix City, Opelika, Lanett and Notasulga – as the eight area teams that are still in contention for championships.

Five local teams – Tallassee, Dadeville, Reeltown, LaFayette and Loachapoka – were eliminated from playoff contention in the first round.

If Glenwood and Chambers win their respective games on Friday night, it will mark the third straight year the Gators have played for the Class AAA state title and the seventh straight year the Rebels have made it to a state championship game.

A Lee-Scott win would send the Warriors to the title game for the first time in nine years. If Lee-Scott and Glenwood win their respective games, they’ll meet in the championship game for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, on the AHSAA side, two Class 7A powerhouses are each a win away from what would be a highly-anticipated rematch.