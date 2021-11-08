3 local football teams advance to semis, 2 to quarterfinals for 2nd round of state playoffs

Three area AISA football teams are one win away from playing for a state championship.
Lee-Scott Academy, Glenwood and Chambers Academy lead the charge locally on the AISA side after taking care of business in the opening round of the state playoffs last week. The three teams are joined by five AHSAA teams – Auburn High, Central-Phenix City, Opelika, Lanett and Notasulga – as the eight area teams that are still in contention for championships.
Five local teams – Tallassee, Dadeville, Reeltown, LaFayette and Loachapoka – were eliminated from playoff contention in the first round.
If Glenwood and Chambers win their respective games on Friday night, it will mark the third straight year the Gators have played for the Class AAA state title and the seventh straight year the Rebels have made it to a state championship game.
A Lee-Scott win would send the Warriors to the title game for the first time in nine years. If Lee-Scott and Glenwood win their respective games, they’ll meet in the championship game for the first time ever.
Meanwhile, on the AHSAA side, two Class 7A powerhouses are each a win away from what would be a highly-anticipated rematch.
Auburn and Central each host their quarterfinal games Friday, and if both teams win they’ll square off for a spot in the Class 7A state championship. The rematch would mark the second straight year the two region rivals have met in the semifinals.
Local fans have several options as far as where to go Friday night. Five of the area teams are hosting their second-round matchups, with Notasulga, Lee-Scott and Glenwood being the only teams hitting the road.
Here is the comprehensive list of area teams and their playoff matchups:
Class 7A quarterfinals
Enterprise at Auburn High
Theodore at Central-Phenix City
Class 6A 2nd round
Spanish Fort at Opelika
Class 2A 2nd round
Luverne at Lanett
Class 1A 2nd round
Notasulga at Keith
AISA Class AAA semifinals
Glenwood at Pike Liberal Arts
Lee-Scott at Tuscaloosa Acad.
AISA Class AA semifinals
Escambia Acad. at Chambers Acad.