3 local high school football teams begin spring practice Tuesday

“We’ve had a great offseason and great winter workouts. We’ve had a lot of leadership development,” Johnson said. “All of that is just building toward when you can get out here and the field and see who really puts all those things in practice: whether it’s the weight room, footwork, agility, the leadership aspect of the program. All of that comes to a head when you get out here and we see when a little adversity hits who’s going to embrace those roles.”

Johnson has a freshman class of a little over 20 players he’s breaking in this spring, but one of the players who’s already proven himself is rising senior running back Sedarico “Scooter” Brooks.

Brooks said the Rebels were rushed by the lack of spring ball, which means it’s pivotal the team takes advantage of the early practices they get. He explained the Rebels are taking things slowly in their first practice, but in due time the work will pick up as they prepare for their spring game on May 14 against Wadley.

Brooks has made plenty of plays at Reeltown, but even with his proven background he isn’t letting up this spring. Instead, he’s trying to make the most of every day and every rep in order to have the Rebels in contention once the season finally kicks off.

“I want to see improvement every day. I want to work hard and just get better every single day we come out here,” Brooks said. “It’s my senior year, so I’m going to try and come out here, leave everything out on the field and try to win every game that we can.”