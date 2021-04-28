3 local high school football teams begin spring practice Tuesday

Following a 2020 football season that was nowhere near normal, three local high school teams couldn’t get back to the practice field quick enough.
Auburn High, Reeltown and Tallassee officially began spring practice for the 2021 season on Tuesday. The afternoon opened the door for all three teams to begin working toward the fall with the hope that the coming year will feature some normalcy and a handful of big victories.
Tuesday’s practice was an extra special one at Auburn, where Keith Etheredge is settling in as the Tigers’ new head coach.
Etheredge explained it’s been challenging getting all the pieces in place since he was hired, but he voiced his excitement about his new team and what they’re bringing to the table. Etheredge explained the Tigers have roughly 165 players out for spring, and his goal is for them to all stick around and enjoy being a part of an Auburn squad that is poised to make another deep playoff run.
Etheredge explained spring practice is valuable for every player, especially the underclassmen. He noted that Auburn’s younger players are wearing blue helmets at practice while the veterans wear white as a way for the coaches to easily separate those who have more to learn and to accommodate all the players accordingly.
As for his main objective this spring, Etheredge said he wants the Tigers to recognize how hard they’ll have to work under his watch.
“I want them to understand that we’re going to work for everything we get. We’re going to have a blue-collar mentality, and our kids are going to earn it,” Etheredge said. “I want them to get the fundamentals of course. I want them to get a grasp of what we’re going to be doing offensively and defensively. We’ll have some guys who will do a little bit of both, so getting some transition with both of those different sets of guys.”
Auburn linebacker Powell Gordon is among the known commodities Etheredge is inheriting for the fall, but despite his experience Gordon was just as excited about returning to the field.
Gordon explained the new coaches have fit in well with the team and have been practically picking up where former head coach Adam Winegarden and his assistants left off. Gordon has high hopes for Auburn to make another run to the state championship game, and he sees having a spring after the practices last year were canceled as being incredibly helpful toward that lofty goal.
“It means a lot to go ahead and get the pads on in the spring and get some evaluation going. It totally changes the whole aspect of the team,” Gordon said. “It’s really exciting, just picking up where we left off. Where we left off, it wasn’t a good experience. I’m ready to get back and get back to it.”
One of Gordon’s new teammates is rising senior Camden Etheredge, the head coach’s son.
Etheredge was as eager as his father when it came to the start of spring ball, and he saw the first practice as another opportunity to improve and get even closer with his new team. The younger Etheredge plans to contribute in a number of ways as a Tiger — he plans to play tight end, wide receiver, linebacker and long snapper — and he fully plans on making the most of the moment.
“It’s amazing. I get an opportunity to meet some new people and play the game I love with them. Hopefully we can build a great bond and win a championship for Auburn High,” Camden Etheredge said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for me and my dad. We love football and Auburn loves football, so it will be a great combination. Hopefully we get the job done.”
Tallassee’s Tuesday practice proved to be a short one before the Tigers ramp things up later on this week. Just down the road at Reeltown, head coach Matt Johnson and the Rebels were busy fine-tuning their play for the fall.
Johnson said he saw a hunger from his Reeltown team this winter after the Rebels missed the playoffs in their first season as a Class 3A team. He praised the players for their efforts in winter workouts and the leadership several have displayed, and he’s ready to see that growth continue on the field.
A former Reeltown player himself, Johnson knows how valuable it is for the players to truly be tested on the field this spring.
“We’ve had a great offseason and great winter workouts. We’ve had a lot of leadership development,” Johnson said. “All of that is just building toward when you can get out here and the field and see who really puts all those things in practice: whether it’s the weight room, footwork, agility, the leadership aspect of the program. All of that comes to a head when you get out here and we see when a little adversity hits who’s going to embrace those roles.”
Johnson has a freshman class of a little over 20 players he’s breaking in this spring, but one of the players who’s already proven himself is rising senior running back Sedarico “Scooter” Brooks.
Brooks said the Rebels were rushed by the lack of spring ball, which means it’s pivotal the team takes advantage of the early practices they get. He explained the Rebels are taking things slowly in their first practice, but in due time the work will pick up as they prepare for their spring game on May 14 against Wadley.
Brooks has made plenty of plays at Reeltown, but even with his proven background he isn’t letting up this spring. Instead, he’s trying to make the most of every day and every rep in order to have the Rebels in contention once the season finally kicks off.
“I want to see improvement every day. I want to work hard and just get better every single day we come out here,” Brooks said. “It’s my senior year, so I’m going to try and come out here, leave everything out on the field and try to win every game that we can.”