4 area baseball teams set for start of state tournament

Four local high school baseball teams are set to return to the diamond this weekend when the state tournaments for Classes 1A-6A begin on Friday.

Opelika, Beauregard, Dadeville and Reeltown will all be in action as they chase their respective classification’s state championship. Opelika and Reeltown begin the playoffs at home with the Bulldogs hosting Spanish Fort in the Class 6A tournament and the Rebels hosting Excel in the Class 3A tournament.

Beauregard hits the road to play Sipsey Valley in the Class 5A tournament, and Dadeville will travel to play Thomasville in the Class 3A tournament.

All four teams will be playing best-of-three series with a doubleheader on Friday and a series-deciding Game 3 on Saturday if necessary.

These four teams will soon be joined in the postseason by two local Class 7A teams.

Auburn High, Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station are in the midst of determining which two teams will represent their area in the postseason. Central and Auburn start a crucial three-game series at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn.

Below is the comprehensive schedule for the four teams who have already clinched playoff spots:

Class 6A