4 area baseball teams set for start of state tournament
PREP BASEBALL

Opelika vs. Saraland high school baseball

Opelika's JT McCardle (22) throws a pitch during the Opelika vs. Saraland high school baseball game on March 13, 2020 in Opelika.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

Four local high school baseball teams are set to return to the diamond this weekend when the state tournaments for Classes 1A-6A begin on Friday.

Opelika, Beauregard, Dadeville and Reeltown will all be in action as they chase their respective classification’s state championship. Opelika and Reeltown begin the playoffs at home with the Bulldogs hosting Spanish Fort in the Class 6A tournament and the Rebels hosting Excel in the Class 3A tournament.

Beauregard hits the road to play Sipsey Valley in the Class 5A tournament, and Dadeville will travel to play Thomasville in the Class 3A tournament.

All four teams will be playing best-of-three series with a doubleheader on Friday and a series-deciding Game 3 on Saturday if necessary.

The Auburn High Tigers came back from a tough loss in their first game against Smiths Station by taking control early in a 6-1 victory Thursday.

These four teams will soon be joined in the postseason by two local Class 7A teams.

Auburn High, Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station are in the midst of determining which two teams will represent their area in the postseason. Central and Auburn start a crucial three-game series at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn.

Below is the comprehensive schedule for the four teams who have already clinched playoff spots:

Class 6A

Spanish Fort (19-14) at Opelika (14-14): Fri., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m., if needed

Class 5A

Beauregard (11-14) at Sipsey Valley (13-11): Fri., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m., if needed

Class 3A

Excel (9-8) at Reeltown (12-10): Fri., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sat., noon, if needed

Dadeville (14-10) at Thomasville (18-4): Fri., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m., if needed

