4 area football players named finalists for Back, Lineman of the Year awards

Four local football players are up for some big honors after spectacular seasons this fall.

Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay, Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen and Glenwood’s B.J. Snellgrove are up for some major accolades as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year awards.

McKay is up for the Class 7A Back of the Year and Allen is up for the AISA Back of the Year; Story is up for the 2A Lineman of the Year and Snellgrove is up for the AISA Lineman of the Year.

McKay was once again one of the area’s top running backs and ended his senior season with 158 carries for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 84 yards and another score. Allen, meanwhile, had 3,201 passing yards and 31 touchdowns along with 1,179 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and helped the Rebels win their second AISA state title in three years.

Story, meanwhile, had 68 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in his junior season. Snellgrove had 91 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception to help the Gators play for an AISA state title for the second straight year.