4 area football players named finalists for Back, Lineman of the Year awards
PREP FOOTBALL

4 area football players named finalists for Back, Lineman of the Year awards

Chambers Academy vs Macon-East Montgomery Academy (copy)

Chambers Academy quarterback Payton Allen (10) carries in the first half of the Rebels' game against Macon-East on Oct. 16 in LaFayette.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Four local football players are up for some big honors after spectacular seasons this fall.

Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay, Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen and Glenwood’s B.J. Snellgrove are up for some major accolades as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year awards.

McKay is up for the Class 7A Back of the Year and Allen is up for the AISA Back of the Year; Story is up for the 2A Lineman of the Year and Snellgrove is up for the AISA Lineman of the Year.

McKay was once again one of the area’s top running backs and ended his senior season with 158 carries for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 84 yards and another score. Allen, meanwhile, had 3,201 passing yards and 31 touchdowns along with 1,179 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and helped the Rebels win their second AISA state title in three years.

Story, meanwhile, had 68 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in his junior season. Snellgrove had 91 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception to help the Gators play for an AISA state title for the second straight year.

The ASWA has not announced when and how winners will be announced. The full list of finalists is as follows:

7A BACKS

Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City

7A LINEMEN

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Terry Kirksey, Baker

Ian Jackson, Prattville

6A BACKS

Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery

Trey Higgins, Oxford

GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

6A LINEMEN

Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery

Lee Hunter, Blount

JonDarius Morgan, Huffman

5A BACKS

Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

5A LINEMEN

Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.

Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

4A BACKS

Trent Davis, Etowah

Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.

Tae Meadows, Handley

4A LINEMEN

Dylan Brooks, Handley

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

3A BACKS

Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery

Jackson Hayes, Piedmont

Ike Rowell, Fyffe

3A LINEMEN

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

Sean Smith, Piedmont

2A BACKS

Kelston Fikes, Leroy

Martavious Glanton, Abbeville

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

2A LINEMEN

Rico Dozier, Abbeville

Caden Story, Lanett

Luke Welsh, Spring Garden

1A BACKS

Devontae Causey, Millry

Rashaad Coleman, Florala

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

1A LINEMEN

Carson Jones, Brantley

Zacchaeus Reese, Florala

Jamarcus Williams, Linden

AISA BACKS

Payton Allen, Chambers Aca.

Landon Sims, Escambia Aca.

Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts

AISA LINEMEN

Reid Compton, Crenshaw Chr.

Eli Richey, Southern Aca.

BJ Snellgrove, Glenwood

