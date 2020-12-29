4 area football players named finalists for Back, Lineman of the Year awards

Four local football players are up for some big honors after spectacular seasons this fall.
Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay, Lanett’s Caden Story, Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen and Glenwood’s B.J. Snellgrove are up for some major accolades as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year awards.
McKay is up for the Class 7A Back of the Year and Allen is up for the AISA Back of the Year; Story is up for the 2A Lineman of the Year and Snellgrove is up for the AISA Lineman of the Year.
McKay was once again one of the area’s top running backs and ended his senior season with 158 carries for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 84 yards and another score. Allen, meanwhile, had 3,201 passing yards and 31 touchdowns along with 1,179 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and helped the Rebels win their second AISA state title in three years.
Story, meanwhile, had 68 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in his junior season. Snellgrove had 91 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception to help the Gators play for an AISA state title for the second straight year.
The ASWA has not announced when and how winners will be announced. The full list of finalists is as follows:
7A BACKS
Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City
7A LINEMEN
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Terry Kirksey, Baker
Ian Jackson, Prattville
6A BACKS
Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery
Trey Higgins, Oxford
GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
6A LINEMEN
Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery
Lee Hunter, Blount
JonDarius Morgan, Huffman
5A BACKS
Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
5A LINEMEN
Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.
Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
4A BACKS
Trent Davis, Etowah
Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.
Tae Meadows, Handley
4A LINEMEN
Dylan Brooks, Handley
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
3A BACKS
Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery
Jackson Hayes, Piedmont
Ike Rowell, Fyffe
3A LINEMEN
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
2A BACKS
Kelston Fikes, Leroy
Martavious Glanton, Abbeville
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
2A LINEMEN
Rico Dozier, Abbeville
Caden Story, Lanett
Luke Welsh, Spring Garden
1A BACKS
Devontae Causey, Millry
Rashaad Coleman, Florala
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
1A LINEMEN
Carson Jones, Brantley
Zacchaeus Reese, Florala
Jamarcus Williams, Linden
AISA BACKS
Payton Allen, Chambers Aca.
Landon Sims, Escambia Aca.
Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts
AISA LINEMEN
Reid Compton, Crenshaw Chr.
Eli Richey, Southern Aca.
BJ Snellgrove, Glenwood