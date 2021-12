42 area football players named to 2021 ASWA All-State football teams

Following another high school football season during which multiple local football players stood out from the pack, several of those area stars have been rightfully recognized.

Forty-two local football players from 13 different schools were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Associations’ All-State football first team, second team or honorable mention squads. Twenty-one of those local players were named to the first team in their respective classification, 13 made second team and eight made honorable mention.

Among the local schools, Auburn High led the way with five first team members on their respective classification’s squad. As for first team, second team and honorable mention members, Auburn and Central had the most honorees among the three teams with seven apiece.

Below are the ASWA’s 2021 All-State football teams in their entirety:

CLASS 7A

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

Offense

QB: Conner Harrell, Thompson, Sr., 6-1, 190

RB: Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, Jr., 5-9, 170