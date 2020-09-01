5 Things From Friday: Auburn High’s defense steals the show

Friday’s matchup between Auburn High and Opelika promised to be shootout that would be decided in the game’s final minutes. Instead, it was a dominant victory for the Tigers thanks in large part to their defense.
Auburn locked down on Opelika in the Tigers’ 37-10 victory by allowing just 156 yards on 46 plays – an average of 3.4 yards per play – and forcing five offensive turnovers. The numbers are even more impressive if you discount Opelika’s biggest play – an 80-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Bates to Will Beams which saw the closest Auburn defender fall down – as the stats fall to just 1.7 yards per game.
For Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden, the primary mission was stopping Opelika running back Eric Watts, who only had 38 yards in the loss.
“We were really concerned about Watts, the running back. He's such a dynamic runner. He can break the game open at any point. Obviously he was a focal point for us on defense to make sure we leveraged the ball correctly and hopefully not give up big plays in the throw game. They had that one, but overall I thought we played pretty well on defense,” Winegarden said. “We really feel like the defense starts inside out. We have a lot of guys back who played last year up front. I think our defense starts with those guys. I thought we really neutralized the line of scrimmage and let our linebackers run and make plays.”
Turnover hat trick
Several Auburn players stood out Friday like quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who recovered from two early interceptions to throw for 169 yards and two touchdowns; linebacker Sam Snyder, whose 61-yard interception return for a touchdown set the ball rolling for the defense; or JT Rogers, who had a tackle for a safety and two rushing scores. But none stood out quite like defensive back Carson Yancy, who put together a performance few watching will ever forget.
Yancy was at the right place at the right time again and again in the rivalry game, as he pulled down three interceptions on a night in which the Tigers forced seven Opelika turnovers. The performance was a worthwhile one for Yancy, who said he told his mother that he would make three interceptions in one game someday.
Surely he didn’t think it would come against the Tigers’ biggest rival.
“It meant a lot to my team and me,” Yancy said. “We are a confident group of players, but we still have to keep trusting each other and get better every day.”
Yancy also came through Auburn in special teams, as he caught a fake-punt pass from Matthew Rhodes for a 35-yard gain just before halftime. Yancy’s overall performance was something that Winegarden felt could just be the start of a big junior season for him.
“I'm really proud of Carson. Carson worked really hard last year to gain experience. Now he's got a chance to start,” Winegarden said. “Every game is new to him, and I think tonight will be a great confidence builder for him.”
Dadeville gets it done
The Dadeville Tigers were one of six local schools that were tasked with breaking in a new head coach in the middle of a pandemic. As difficult as that period was, the Tigers had plenty to celebrate Friday night.
Dadeville opened its 2020 season in style, as the Tigers denied Elmore County’s late two-point conversion to take a 20-19 home victory. The win was quite the debut for new head coach Roger McDonald, who is no stranger to East Alabama thanks to his time coaching at Beauregard and Valley.
“I saw kids playing their guts out,” McDonald told the Tallasee Tribune’s Ryan Gallacher. “It was a complete defensive unit out there. I saw all 11 guys flying around and making plays … With me being a new coach and us getting this win, I think they believe more in what we are doing. I just wanted them to be rewarded, and for us to come in and knock off a (Class) 5A school is a huge win.”
Dadeville will look to snag its second win under McDonald’s watch at Montgomery Catholic on Friday.
Stay calm, Central
Friday brought an unfamiliar feeling for the folks in Phenix City after Central lost a shootout to Eufaula to fall to 0-2 this season, their first losing streak of any kind since September 2013. While there were plenty of Red Devils fans and former players voicing their displeasure after the 38-36 loss, there is truly no reason to panic yet.
It’s important to remember that Central’s losses to Hoover and Eufaula mean nothing as far as the postseason is concerned, and it’s evident that the team doesn’t lack for talent. New quarterback Caleb Nix has impressed through his first two games this season, and receiver Jackson Meeks has shown himself to be the next in line of the Red Devils’ history of outstanding receivers. The biggest issue for Central right now is on defense and specifically the secondary, which lost stars Mike Harris and Terrell Gordon from 2019 and has given up huge plays through the air in the last two games.
Central will look to get back on track Friday at Smiths Station as part of a rivalry in which the Red Devils have won 11 straight.
Back under the lights
The offseason felt longer than ever given the pandemic, but for two local teams it’s still been going on. That changes Friday.
After having consecutive bye weeks to start the season, Notasulga and LaFayette returns to action Friday for their season openers. Notasulga hosts Autaugaville to open region play, while LaFayette travels to Randolph County for region action.
Given both teams were playoff teams in 2019, the Blue Devils and Bulldogs will be ones worth watching once they finally get the season underway.
