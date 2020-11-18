6 area football teams still in contention as playoffs resume

Last Friday’s playoff action was in large part a success for the local football teams still in the hunt. This week offers another big opportunity for the area teams, including two that will be playing for state championships.

Six local teams are playing in the third round of playoff action this week, which for Glenwood and Chambers Academy means spots in the AISA’s title games in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The Rebels play in the day’s second game at 3:30 p.m. against Escambia Academy for the Class AA state title; Glenwood caps off the day at 7 p.m. against Pike Liberal Arts in the Class AAA championship game.

A victory for Chambers gives the Rebels their second state title in three years. A win for Glenwood, meanwhile, makes the Gators the state champions for the first time in 28 years.

As for the other playoff teams, Auburn High and Central battle for a spot in the Class 7A state title game on Dec. 2. Opelika and Lanett hit the road for their playoff games, and wins would send each to their classification’s state semifinals.

The list of playoff matchups featuring area teams, with corresponding region seedings, follows. Game times are 7 p.m. CT Friday unless otherwise noted:

AHSAA Class 7A