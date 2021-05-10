 Skip to main content
7 local AHSAA softball teams set for start of regional tournaments
PREP SOFTBALL

7 local AHSAA softball teams set for start of regional tournaments

  • Updated
ace3.jpg

Central-Phenix City's Kristen White is tagged out ahead of home plate by Auburn High's Hannah Pitts during the Area 4-7A tournament Thursday at Auburn High School.

 Justin Lee/

Last week’s area tournaments set the stage for several local AHSAA softball teams to show out and prove they could hold their own against their biggest rivals.

Now, a handful of those squads are moving on to the next challenge.

Seven local AHSAA softball teams will be back in action this week as part of the AHSAA’s regional tournaments. The tournaments, which feature eight teams per location for classes 1A-6A and four teams for Class 7A, will determine which 56 teams move on to their respective state tournaments.

The Auburn High softball team opened the area tournament in style with a commanding 7-2 victory over Smiths Station on Wednesday

The regional tournaments are double-elimination in which the winner of the winner’s bracket and the winner of the loser’s bracket move on to state. The local teams in action will be playing throughout the state thanks to their tournaments being held in Gulf Shores, Montgomery or Tuscaloosa.

Loachapoka, Tallassee and Valley will be the first local teams in action when they hit the field Wednesday. The remaining four teams – Auburn High, Beulah, Central-Phenix City and Reeltown – play Friday.

Three of the local teams were ranked in the ASWA’s last state rankings: Auburn at No. 8 and Central at No. 10 in Class 7A and Tallassee at No. 2 in 5A.

Below is the comprehensive list of local softball teams and their state tournaments. All times listed are Central Time.

Class 7A – East Regional (Montgomery)

Auburn vs. Vestavia Hills, Fri., 9 a.m.

Central-Phenix City vs. Hewitt-Trussville, Fri., 9 a.m.

Class 6A – South Regional (Gulf Shores)

Valley vs. Spanish Fort, Wed., noon

Class 5A – West Regional (Tuscaloosa)

Tallassee vs. Marbury, Wed., noon

Class 3A – East Regional (Montgomery)

Beulah vs. Walter Wellborn, Fri., 9 a.m.

Reeltown vs. Childersburg, Fri., 9 a.m.

Class 1A – West Regional (Tuscaloosa)

Loachapoka vs. Keith, Wed., 1:45 p.m.

