7 local AHSAA softball teams set for start of regional tournaments

Last week’s area tournaments set the stage for several local AHSAA softball teams to show out and prove they could hold their own against their biggest rivals.

Now, a handful of those squads are moving on to the next challenge.

Seven local AHSAA softball teams will be back in action this week as part of the AHSAA’s regional tournaments. The tournaments, which feature eight teams per location for classes 1A-6A and four teams for Class 7A, will determine which 56 teams move on to their respective state tournaments.

The regional tournaments are double-elimination in which the winner of the winner’s bracket and the winner of the loser’s bracket move on to state. The local teams in action will be playing throughout the state thanks to their tournaments being held in Gulf Shores, Montgomery or Tuscaloosa.

Loachapoka, Tallassee and Valley will be the first local teams in action when they hit the field Wednesday. The remaining four teams – Auburn High, Beulah, Central-Phenix City and Reeltown – play Friday.

Three of the local teams were ranked in the ASWA’s last state rankings: Auburn at No. 8 and Central at No. 10 in Class 7A and Tallassee at No. 2 in 5A.