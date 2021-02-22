8 local AHSAA basketball teams fighting for state semifinal berths

When Auburn High girls coach Courtney Pritchett met with Central-Phenix City coach Carolyn Wright following their area tournament title game bout on Feb. 12, Pritchett said what both coaches were probably thinking.
The Lady Tigers and the Lady Red Devils have battled back and forth in area tournaments and state tournaments the last few years, and Auburn High got the upper hand nearly two weeks ago in a 56-41 victory. But Pritchett understood Central was by no means going away, and as the two coaches met he congratulated Wright’s team for their play and told the veteran coach he expected to see them again.
To little surprise, Pritchett’s prediction came true.
Auburn High faces off with Central at 9 a.m. Wednesday as two of the eight local boys and girls basketball teams still in the fight for a state championship. The rematch between the Lady Tigers and Lady Red Devils has proven to be a near-yearly occurrence at the state level, as this year’s matchup will mark the third straight year they’ve met in the state tournament.
Auburn will be looking for the season sweep of Central after beating the Lady Red Devils 45-44 on Jan. 15, 61-48 on Jan. 29 and 56-41 on Feb. 12. The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will face off with the winner of the Hoover-Austin in the state semifinals on March 2 in Birmingham.
The Auburn-Central showdown isn’t the only local rivalry with high stakes in the state tournament.
The Lanett and LaFayette girls will face off at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Class 2A regional finals. LaFayette won the first meeting this year 50-46 on Jan. 22 before Lanett got revenge with a 48-46 win on Jan. 29. The Lady Bulldogs got the upper hand in the area tournament title game by topping the Lady Panthers 48-46.
The following games are the regional final matchups for all local teams. All of the matchups will be played in Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
BOYS
Class 7A
No. 1 Fairhope vs. No. 1 Auburn High, 11 a.m. Wednesday
Class 3A
No. 1 Dadeville vs. No. 1 Montgomery Catholic, 3 p.m. Tuesday
Class 2A
No. 1 Lanett vs. No. 1 Geneva County, 11 a.m. Thursday
Class 1A
No. 1 Notasulga vs. No. 1 Winterboro, 3 p.m. Wednesday
GIRLS
Class 7A
No. 2 Central-Phenix City vs. No. 1 Auburn, 9 a.m. Wednesday
Class 2A