9 local basketball teams included in ASWA rankings

As the high school basketball season draws closer to the postseason, several local teams have established themselves among the best of the best in their classification.
Nine local basketball teams are ranked in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, with five girls teams and four boys teams being included in the weekly rankings. On the girls side, Auburn High, Loachapoka, Glenwood, Lee-Scott and Chambers Academy made the top 10 of their respective classes; on the boys side, Lanett, Chambers, Springwood and Glenwood were included.
The tension among the AHSAA teams will likely tighten up soon, as there’s less than two weeks until the boys and girls teams begin area tournament play. The AISA teams, meanwhile, begins its state tournaments on Feb. 3, with games being held in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
Below are the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings in their entirety. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (22-3)
4. Foley (17-3)
5. Spain Park (19-8)
6. Auburn (13-4)
7. Theodore (21-4)
8. Sparkman (17-9)
9. Austin (14-8)
10. Baker (14-8)
Others nominated: Davidson (11-11), Fairhope (14-3), Gadsden City (14-7), Thompson (17-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (27-1)
2. Eufaula (19-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (16-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Athens (12-4)
6. Buckhorn (17-2)
7. Northridge (18-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (21-3)
9. Chelsea (18-5)
10. Madison Academy (11-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Cullman (13-10), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (11-7), Oxford (19-6), Park Crossing (10-3), Scottsboro (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (22-4)
3. Charles Henderson (9-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (16-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Guntersville (17-5)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (15-11)
9. Selma (5-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Headland (10-2), Lawrence Co. (15-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (15-3)
2. Priceville (19-7)
3. Rogers (19-5)
4. Deshler (17-8)
5. Jackson (18-2)
6. Williamson (13-2)
7. Handley (16-8)
8. St. James (12-5)
9. New Hope (12-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (17-5)
Others nominated: Dora (15-4), Geneva (12-7), Good Hope (19-7), Hamilton (16-4), Jacksonville (12-5), North Jackson (10-8), Oneonta (16-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (18-2)
2. Susan Moore (24-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (15-4)
4. Trinity (14-4)
5. Prattville Christian (17-5)
6. Winfield (18-3)
7. Collinsville (21-4)
8. T.R. Miller (10-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (20-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (14-6), Ohatchee (9-4), Plainview (21-6), Southside-Selma (9-3), Sylvania (20-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (16-5)
2. Spring Garden (22-2)
3. G.W. Long (12-0)
4. Midfield (14-6)
5. Geneva Co. (16-5)
6. Hatton (16-3)
7. Cold Springs (14-6)
8. Ider (18-9)
9. St. Luke's (14-4)
10. Tanner (12-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (18-8), Sand Rock (14-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (21-7)
2. Samson (19-2)
3. Winterboro (15-0)
4. Loachapoka (10-7)
5. Coosa Christian (18-3)
6. Marion Co. (19-7)
7. Covenant Christian (11-2)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (9-7)
10. R.A. Hubbard (8-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
AISA (final)
1. Glenwood (18-1)
2. Clarke Prep (21-3)
3. Southern Academy (14-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)
5. Lee-Scott (9-7)
6. Chambers Academy (10-5)
7. Lakeside (8-5)
8. Lowndes Academy (10-1)
9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)
10. Sparta Academy (5-7)
Others nominated: Patrician Academy (5-12), Pike Liberal Arts (7-4).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (22-0)
2. Spain Park (21-4)
3. Oak Mountain (16-8)
4. Huntsville (17-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (22-3)
6. Hoover (16-7)
7. Albertville (17-5)
8. James Clemens (14-7)
9. Thompson (12-9)
10. Baker (14-7)
Others nominated: Enterprise (16-5), Gadsden City (17-10), Mary Montgomery (14-4), Sparkman (11-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (21-2)
2. Mountain Brook (19-6)
3. Huffman (14-3)
4. Oxford (22-2)
5. Clay-Chalkville (14-4)
6. Calera (14-6)
7. Pinson Valley (16-3)
8. Spanish Fort (18-3)
9. Eufaula (20-4)
10. Shades Valley (10-6)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-7), Cullman (11-7), Hueytown (16-3), Robertsdale (20-9), Scottsboro (17-3), Woodlawn (12-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (17-6)
2. Lee-Huntsville (7-1)
3. Pleasant Grove (16-6)
4. Guntersville (18-3)
5. Parker (10-6)
6. Talladega (14-3)
7. Center Point (6-5)
8. Sylacauga (14-3)
9. Selma (7-2)
10. Russellville (15-5)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (11-8), Carroll-Ozark (17-9), Charles Henderson (16-7), Faith-Mobile (11-7), Greenville (13-8), Lawrence Co. (13-6), LeFlore (12-7), West Point (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (16-4)
3. White Plains (15-5)
4. Brooks (15-6)
5. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)
6. St. Michael (12-10)
7. Good Hope (16-6)
8. Dallas Co. (10-4)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Hamilton (16-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (16-6), Deshler (16-9), Haleyville (19-6), Jacksonville (11-6), West Limestone (9-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-3)
2. Fyffe (17-4)
3. Cottage Hill (18-1)
4. Plainview (23-4)
5. Geraldine (17-4)
6. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
7. Piedmont (10-6)
8. Chickasaw (13-4)
9. Mobile Christian (15-7)
10. Opp (15-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (13-11), Clements (11-9), Danville (12-8), Elkmont (13-6), Pike Co. (4-3), Providence Christian (13-6), Wicksburg (16-6), Winfield (18-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (18-6)
2. Calhoun (12-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (18-5)
4. Clarke Co. (17-3)
5. Sand Rock (19-4)
6. Lanett (11-3)
7. Section (15-9)
8. Spring Garden (15-7)
9. Geneva Co. (15-3)
10. Cold Springs (15-5)
Others nominated: Addison (16-10), Hatton (11-5), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (10-7)
2. Florala (21-3)
3. Ragland (17-4)
4. Autaugaville (14-0)
5. Brantley (13-1)
6. Covenant Christian (16-3)
7. Belgreen (17-2)
8. Skyline (17-7)
9. Pickens Co. (8-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (13-6)
Others nominated: Meek (13-5), Woodville (11-7).
AISA (final)
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (22-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2)
3. Chambers Academy (13-1)