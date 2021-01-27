9 local basketball teams included in ASWA rankings

As the high school basketball season draws closer to the postseason, several local teams have established themselves among the best of the best in their classification.

Nine local basketball teams are ranked in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, with five girls teams and four boys teams being included in the weekly rankings. On the girls side, Auburn High, Loachapoka, Glenwood, Lee-Scott and Chambers Academy made the top 10 of their respective classes; on the boys side, Lanett, Chambers, Springwood and Glenwood were included.

The tension among the AHSAA teams will likely tighten up soon, as there’s less than two weeks until the boys and girls teams begin area tournament play. The AISA teams, meanwhile, begins its state tournaments on Feb. 3, with games being held in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

Below are the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings in their entirety. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (24-1)

2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (22-3)

4. Foley (17-3)